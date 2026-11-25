NEW YORK — The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday morning, giving back part of Monday's huge rebound as Nvidia and other chipmakers retreated and investors questioned the pace of artificial intelligence spending.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern, the benchmark index was down 0.84% at 7,176.56. It closed Monday at 7,237.17 after a 4.7% surge, its strongest daily gain since April 2025.

Morning losses ease

Losses were steeper at the open. Just after the opening bell, the S&P 500 was down 1.1%. Futures had signaled weakness earlier. At 8:39 a.m., S&P 500 futures were down 1.4%.

The index recovered some ground as the morning went on. By 9:51 a.m., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had narrowed their losses.

Nvidia leads the decline

The biggest company in the index was also the biggest drag. Nvidia shares declined 5% following a 31% surge. Nvidia's reversal after the Huang-driven rally weighed on the Nasdaq and chip stocks.

Semiconductor shares broadly retreated. The iShares Semiconductor ETF fell about 5%.

The decline follows a historic move. On Monday, Nvidia shares jumped 31.5% after the company's board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, less than two weeks after he resigned.

Anthropic dips below IPO price

Another AI heavyweight came under pressure. Anthropic broke its IPO price, declining roughly 5%. The stock market's newest AI giant had missed out on Monday's rally.

AI spending doubts return

The pullback reflects lingering concerns about the AI build-out. Uncertainty over sustained data-center spending and investment returns renewed pressure on technology stocks.

Those concerns were sharpened by recent comments from Elon Musk, who warned that the AI industry faces a severe cash shortage next year as data center delays tie up hundreds of billions of dollars.

Retailers and health care rise

Outside tech, earnings gave some stocks a lift. Dick's Sporting Goods jumped about 13% after beating third-quarter estimates and raising its outlook. Abercrombie & Fitch rose about 9% on record sales, and Dollar Tree climbed about 8% after raising its profit forecast.

In health care, Insmed surged about 14% after Sanofi agreed to buy the company for about $41 billion. Amgen also rose.

Still above Friday's level

Despite Tuesday's dip, the S&P 500 remains well above where it ended last week. The index fell 3.7% on Friday and closed in a correction, posting its seventh straight loss, its longest losing streak since February 2020.

Short holiday week

The market has a short week ahead. U.S. exchanges will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early, at 1 p.m., on Friday.

Strategists say the next few sessions will show whether Monday's rally marked a turning point or a short-lived relief bounce. Investors will watch whether buyers return to AI stocks, or whether worries about spending and financing keep pressure on the sector.