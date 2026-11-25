SYDNEY — Shares of Genesis Energy rose about 3.6% on the Australian Securities Exchange on Wednesday, gaining in thin trading as the New Zealand electricity and gas retailer bucked a decline in the broader market.

Genesis shares were up 7 cents, or 3.59%, at A$2.02 in afternoon trading on the ASX. They traded between A$1.97 and A$2.02, with just over 11,000 shares changing hands. The company's market value was about A$2.7 billion.

Thin trading

The move came on light volume. Genesis's main listing is on New Zealand's NZX, where most of its shares trade. Its ASX shares trade far less often, so small orders can move the price more sharply.

No specific announcement from Genesis accompanied the move.

Recent trading

The ASX shares have moved in a narrow range recently. They closed at A$1.96 on Nov. 13 under the ASX code GNE. On the NZX, Genesis shares have traded in a 52-week range of NZ$2.13 to NZ$2.80.

The stock is down about 3% over the past year on the ASX.

Earnings and strategy

The company's latest full-year results showed improving margins. Genesis reported fiscal 2026 normalized EBITDAF of NZ$522 million. Gross margin increased 10% to NZ$949 million, and operating free cash flow reached NZ$322 million.

Genesis is investing in more flexible power generation. Development of a battery at Huntly forms part of its Gen35 program. The Huntly Power Station is one of New Zealand's largest generation sites and plays a key role in supplying power during dry years, when hydro generation falls.

About Genesis

The company is a major player in New Zealand's energy market. Genesis Energy is one of New Zealand's leading producers of electricity, accounting for more than 15% of the country's total generation. The New Zealand government owns 51% of the company. The company also sells natural gas and LPG.

Dividend appeal

Genesis is popular with income investors. Its forward dividend yield is about 6%, according to Yahoo Finance data. That appeal can attract buyers when markets are volatile.

Analyst views

Analysts see some upside on the NZX. Their average price target is NZ$2.57, with a low of NZ$2.15 and a high of NZ$3.17.

Market backdrop

Genesis gained as most of the Australian market fell. The ASX 200 slid after Australian inflation jumped to 4.9% in October, and utilities with steady cash flows held up better than miners and technology stocks.

Supporters point to Genesis's improving margins, strong dividend and investments in batteries and renewable energy. Critics note New Zealand's volatile wholesale power market, the company's reliance on thermal generation at Huntly, and regulatory risks in the energy sector.