SYDNEY — Shares of Zip Co Ltd. rose nearly 7% on Tuesday, the second day of trading after the buy now, pay later provider consolidated its shares.

Zip shares were up 52.5 cents, or 6.72%, at A$8.335 in afternoon trading under the temporary code ZIPDC. They traded between A$8.20 and A$8.45, giving the company a market value of about A$2.1 billion.

Why the price looks higher

The share price is much higher than in previous weeks because of a share consolidation, not a sudden revaluation. Every five pre-consolidation securities were consolidated into one post-consolidation security, including ordinary shares, employee options, performance rights and restricted rights. An A$8.335 share price is equal to about A$1.67 on the old basis.

The consolidation cuts the share count from 1,245,921,802 fully paid ordinary shares to about 249,191,788. The move is not expected to affect the underlying value of Zip or the total value of each holding.

Timeline

Shareholders approved the consolidation by ordinary resolution on Nov. 19, 2026. Trading in post-consolidation shares began on a deferred settlement basis on Monday, Nov. 23, under the ASX code ZIPDC. Normal trading is expected to start on Wednesday, Dec. 2, when the code reverts to ZIP. The record date for the consolidation is Tuesday, Nov. 24.

During deferred settlement, shares can be bought and sold, but settlement is delayed until the share register is updated with new holdings.

Why consolidate?

The board said the move better suits the company's size and could broaden its appeal to investors. Companies often consolidate to lift a low share price, which some institutional investors avoid.

Broad rally helps

Zip did not release major news Tuesday. The gain came as technology stocks led the ASX 200 higher after Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang boosted global tech shares. Fintech and growth stocks, which tend to swing with risk appetite, were among the beneficiaries.

About Zip

Zip is a digital financial services company operating in Australia and the United States. It offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services.

The U.S. has become its main growth engine. A leadership transition in its U.S. business has put the group's main growth market under an interim leader.

What to watch

Investors will track how the stock trades once normal settlement resumes on Dec. 2, and whether the consolidation attracts new institutional buyers.

Bulls point to Zip's growth in the U.S. and its improved profitability in recent periods. Bears note that buy now, pay later lenders are sensitive to consumer credit conditions and interest rates, and that the stock has been highly volatile.

For now, Zip shares are moving higher with the broader market as the company starts trading at its new share price.