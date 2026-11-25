SYDNEY — Shares of Pro Medicus rose about 3.6% on Wednesday after the medical imaging software company won U.S. regulatory clearance for an artificial intelligence tool that helps radiologists screen for breast cancer.

Pro Medicus shares were up A$7.11, or 3.64%, at A$202.70 in afternoon trading, after reaching a high of A$203.82. The company's market value was about A$21 billion.

FDA clearance

The rally followed a key regulatory win. The company announced that it had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Visage 7 AI – Mammography.

The tool is designed to support radiologists. Visage 7 AI Mammography flags suspicious areas and scores the likelihood of cancer in 2D and 3D mammograms.

The clearance was backed by clinical testing. Pro Medicus noted that the clearance is supported by a multi-reader multi-case clinical study, in which radiologists performed better when reading with Visage 7 AI – Mammography than without it, and by a standalone performance evaluation on a large cohort of U.S. screening examinations.

The approval also allows future updates. Pro Medicus said the clearance includes a predetermined change control plan to support future updates for additional mammography systems without new submissions. The tool is now available to Visage 7 customers in the United States.

Annual meeting

The news landed on the day of the company's annual meeting. At the meeting, the company said fiscal 2027 opened ahead of budget, with five new contracts and FDA clearance for a breast cancer algorithm.

Chairman Peter Kempen said 2026-27 marked the first year of the company's new strategic plan, which aims to "continue the momentum" the company has experienced in recent years.

Answer to AI fears

The clearance addresses a concern that has weighed on the stock. Pro Medicus shares have suffered on fears that AI will usurp its business model, but the FDA win suggests AI can work in the company's favor.

Top gainer on a weak day

Pro Medicus stood out as the broader market fell. It was the ASX 200's biggest gainer at one point on Wednesday, even as the index dropped after inflation jumped to 4.9%. The health care sector caught a bid during the session.

About Pro Medicus

The company is a global supplier of imaging software. Founded in 1983, Pro Medicus provides radiology IT software and services to hospitals, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. Its Visage 7 platform is used by major U.S. hospital systems.

Still down for the year

Despite Wednesday's gain, shares remain lower than a year ago. The stock is down about 22% over the past year, reflecting concerns about AI competition and its premium valuation.

Supporters say the FDA clearance strengthens the company's AI offering and that strong contract wins support continued growth. Skeptics note the stock still trades at a high valuation and faces growing competition in AI imaging, including from other companies winning FDA clearances for mammography tools.