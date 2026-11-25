SYDNEY — Shares of Domino's Pizza Enterprises rose about 4% on Wednesday, making the pizza chain operator one of the best performers on the S&P/ASX 200 on a day when the broader market fell after hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Domino's shares were up A$1.00, or 3.99%, at A$26.05 in afternoon trading. They traded between A$24.65 and A$26.53. About 866,000 shares changed hands, giving the company a market value of about A$2.5 billion.

No new announcement

The move did not appear to be tied to fresh company news. The company's most recent ASX filings were a change in substantial holding on Nov. 16, its 2026 AGM resolutions and AGM address on Nov. 11, and a France MFA renewal on Nov. 2.

Domino's shares have had unexplained moves before. In an earlier session, IBTimes Australia reported that Domino's shares rose about 4% with no company statement tying the gain to a sales update, a store deal or a guidance change.

Bouncing back

The gain reversed recent weakness. On Nov. 23, Domino's shares finished the trading session at A$24.29, down 1.82% for the day. The stock opened lower on Wednesday before climbing through the session.

Over a longer period, the shares have recovered strongly from earlier lows. The stock is up about 29% over the past year.

A difficult year

The rally comes after a tough stretch for the business. In fiscal 2026, Domino's revenue was A$2.05 billion, down 11.19% from A$2.30 billion the previous year, and it reported a loss of A$134.16 million.

The company has been reshaping its store network and leadership. Domino's tapped former McDonald's executive Andrew Gregory as its chief executive. Gregory previously ran McDonald's Australia and New Zealand for eight years.

A global master franchisee

Domino's Pizza Enterprises runs the Domino's brand across a wide footprint. It holds the exclusive master franchise for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia.

The company recently secured its position in one key European market. Its France MFA renewal, filed in early November, covers the master franchise agreement for that market.

Dividend coming

Shareholders have a payment on the way. Domino's final dividend of 32.5 cents a share, unfranked, went ex-dividend on Sept. 1 and is payable on Nov. 30.

Analyst views

Analysts remain cautious overall. According to 15 analysts tracked by StockAnalysis, the average rating for Domino's is "Hold." That data showed a 12-month price target of A$20.68, but the figure may be out of date and is well below the current share price.

Market backdrop

Domino's stood out on a weak day. The ASX 200 fell after October inflation jumped to 4.9%, the highest in three years, while miners and gold stocks slid with commodity prices.

Supporters say the turnaround under new management, a renewed French franchise deal and store closures in weaker markets could restore growth. Skeptics point to last year's loss, falling revenue and an analyst consensus that sees limited upside.