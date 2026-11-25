NEW YORK — Small-company stocks edged higher on Tuesday morning, outperforming the broader market as investors rotated away from the big technology names that led Monday's rally.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern, the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies was up 0.30% at 2,677.74. Based on that gain, the index closed Monday near 2,670.

Small caps held up better than their large-cap counterparts. The S&P 500 was down 0.84%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.78%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was roughly flat, up 0.03%.

Rotation from tech

The divergence reflects where Tuesday's selling was concentrated. Nvidia shares declined 5% following a 31% surge, and chipmakers broadly retreated. The iShares Semiconductor ETF fell about 5%.

Those stocks make up a much larger share of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq than of the Russell 2000. The small-cap index leans more heavily toward regional banks, industrial companies, retailers and health care firms, which were mixed to higher Tuesday.

On Monday the pattern ran the other way. While the Nasdaq jumped about 6.5%, the Russell 2000 gained only about 3%, lagging the big tech-driven indexes.

Retail earnings help

Strong results from retailers lifted consumer stocks. Dick's Sporting Goods rose about 13% after beating estimates and raising its outlook. Abercrombie & Fitch gained about 9% on record third-quarter sales, and Dollar Tree climbed about 8%.

Strong consumer spending is often good news for smaller companies, which depend more heavily on the U.S. economy than multinational giants do.

Still recovering

Small caps are still working back from a tough stretch. In early November, the Russell 2000 traded above 2,750 before sliding with the broader market. Smaller companies have also faced pressure from elevated borrowing costs, since many rely on floating-rate debt.

Rates in focus

Interest rates remain a key factor for the group. Lower borrowing costs tend to benefit smaller companies the most, so investors will be watching bond yields and comments from Federal Reserve officials closely in the coming weeks.

Holiday-shortened week

Trading is expected to thin out as the holiday approaches. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and close early, at 1 p.m., on Friday.

Some investors argue that small caps are well positioned if the market keeps rotating away from expensive tech stocks and toward cheaper parts of the market. Others say small caps will struggle to lead as long as the largest AI companies dominate investor attention and interest rates stay high.

For now, the Russell 2000 is holding its ground on a day when Big Tech is under pressure, a modest but notable shift from Monday's tech-led rally.