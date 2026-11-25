NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average held roughly flat on Tuesday morning. Gains in health care, retail and software stocks offset a pullback in Nvidia a day after Wall Street's biggest rally in months.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern, the Dow was up 13.47 points, or 0.03%, at 49,608.78, after briefly rising toward 49,950 in early trading. The blue-chip index closed Monday at 49,595.31 after jumping nearly 1,450 points.

The Dow outperformed the broader market. The S&P 500 was down 0.84% at 7,176.56, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.78% to 23,660.39.

Rough start, quick recovery

The day began in the red. Just after the opening bell, the Dow was down 280 points, or 0.6%, CNBC reported. Losses had been signaled before the open. At 8:39 a.m., Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 382 points, or 0.8%.

Buyers stepped in as the morning went on. By 9:51 a.m., U.S. stocks had extended their rebound from early lows, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq narrowing losses as the Dow strengthened.

Who's lifting the Dow

A handful of blue chips did the heavy lifting. Gains in Amgen, Nike and Salesforce helped the Dow outperform.

The Dow's price-weighted structure helped. Because the index gives more weight to stocks with higher share prices, gains in names such as Amgen can offset a decline in Nvidia, whose share price is far lower than many other Dow components.

Nvidia gives back gains

Nvidia, a Dow member, was the main drag on technology stocks. Nvidia shares declined 5% following a 31% surge. On Monday, the chipmaker added about $1 trillion in market value after its board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Investors are reconsidering after the dramatic move. U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after a blistering rally, as investors took stock of what's next for Nvidia and the AI trade now that Jensen Huang is back as CEO.

Retail earnings in focus

Corporate earnings offered support outside tech. Dollar Tree rose about 8% after beating estimates and raising its profit forecast, while Dick's Sporting Goods jumped about 13% and Abercrombie & Fitch rose about 9% on strong results. Insmed surged 14% after Sanofi agreed to buy the drugmaker for about $41 billion.

AI questions return

The pullback in tech shows that worries about AI spending haven't gone away. Uncertainty over sustained data-center spending and investment returns renewed pressure on technology stocks.

Holiday week

Trading volume is expected to thin as the week goes on. U.S. stock markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and close early, at 1 p.m., on Friday.

A storm forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day could also keep some traders away from their desks, though it is not expected to affect market operations.

For now, the Dow's resilience offers some comfort to investors after a volatile stretch. The index remains well above its Friday close of 48,147.33 after Monday's surge, but still below the 50,000 mark it held before last week's sell-off.