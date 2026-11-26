GameStop shares fell Wednesday morning, ending a two-day winning streak. A broad sell-off on Wall Street outweighed fresh analyst optimism about the video game retailer's turnaround.

The stock traded at $26.87 at 10:12 a.m. Eastern time, down 61 cents, or 2.22%. No company announcement accompanied the decline. The drop came as technology and growth stocks slid across the market, and Tesla, which also draws heavy retail-investor interest, fell more than 5%.

GameStop had gained the previous two sessions. Shares rose 0.66% to $27.48 on Tuesday, a second straight gain, while the S&P 500 fell 0.50%. The stock has traded between $17.79 and $28.30 over the past 52 weeks. Even after Wednesday's dip, it remains close to the top of that range.

Needham calls it a "real" turnaround

The pullback comes a day after a bullish call from Wall Street. Needham started coverage of GameStop with a Buy rating and a $33 price target on Tuesday, implying about 20% upside. The firm argued that the retailer has become a different company since its 2021 meme-stock run.

Needham said the trading frenzy has distracted investors from the changes inside the business. "We think the meme history of GME from early 2021 has overshadowed these structural changes," the analysts wrote.

The firm pointed to several shifts:

Collectibles: Trading cards and collectibles now make up about 45% of revenue, up from 19% two years ago. Stores: The store count fell from about 5,500 in 2019 to roughly 1,900, and Needham says every remaining store is profitable. Margins: Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to about 22% from near zero in under two years. Cash and investments: GameStop had about $5 billion in cash at the end of the second quarter, including $2.5 billion in net cash. It also holds 43.4 million eBay shares, about 9.8% of eBay, which Needham values at about $15 per GameStop share.

Needham analyst Stefanos Crist cited GameStop's expansion into collectibles retail, grading, buybacks, resale and repacks.

Other analysts turning positive

Needham's call follows other bullish notes. StoneX also initiated coverage of GameStop with a Buy rating and a $33 target on Nov. 2. StoneX analyst Mike Hickey sees demand for collectibles and sales tied to "GTA VI" as growth drivers.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said CEO Ryan Cohen is shifting the business toward collectibles.

These views mark a change in how Wall Street sees GameStop. For years, the stock was known mainly for the 2021 frenzy, when retail traders drove its price to extreme levels and caused heavy losses for short sellers.

Roaring Kitty's return

Meme-stock interest returned briefly this month. Keith Gill, the investor known as "Roaring Kitty" who helped spark the 2021 rally, posted on social media for the first time in 666 days. Yet his return with a "Cat Mario" post failed to set off a meme-stock rally.

The stock had also gotten a lift from a political disclosure. It rose 2% after a filing revealed a small purchase of the shares by President Donald Trump.

Broad market pressure

Wednesday's dip came as Wall Street sold off sharply. An artificial intelligence sell-off deepened and new tariff proposals unsettled investors. Inflation data released Wednesday also kept pressure on the market, as traders bet the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again.

GameStop is not an AI stock. Still, it often moves with other retail-favored and higher-risk names when investors reduce risk.

Earnings ahead

Investors are now looking ahead to the company's third-quarter results. Stocktwits lists the report for Dec. 8. GameStop's recent results have drawn attention for their profitability and large cash position rather than for sales growth.

The stock has a market value of roughly $13.8 billion, according to Stocktwits data. It trades at about 18 times earnings.

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and open for a shortened session Friday. That is typically one of the lightest trading days of the year.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.