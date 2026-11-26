Advanced Micro Devices shares fell sharply for a second day Wednesday. A sell-off in semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks deepened, pushing the chipmaker further below its October peak.

AMD traded at $379.38 at 9:54 a.m. Eastern time, down 8.20%. Its losses were deeper than Nvidia's 7.5% decline. Microsoft fell 3.4% and Amazon fell 5.6%.

Wednesday's drop follows Tuesday's slide. AMD closed down $40.19, or 8.86%, at $413.27 on Tuesday, its biggest daily decline since Nov. 20.

Far from the peak

The two-day slide has widened the gap from AMD's record. AMD's highest close of the past year was $649.42, on Oct. 6. At Wednesday morning's price, the stock is about 42% below that level.

The stock lost 22.2% in the month to Tuesday on a total-return basis. Even so, AMD shares were still up 93% for the year before Wednesday's drop, according to Trefis data.

Falling with the sector

AMD's decline is part of a broad sell-off in chip stocks, not a company-specific event. On Tuesday, AMD fell with almost every chip stock. There was no earnings report or SEC filing from the company. Of the 32 other semiconductor companies worth $2 billion or more, 30 fell.

The selling followed a trade action. The sell-off came after the U.S. government placed Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, and a Singapore unit of Alibaba on a trade blacklist that bars them from buying advanced AI chips. The decline also erased part of the prior day's 6.8% gain in AMD shares.

On Wednesday, chipmakers led the declines in premarket trading. Nvidia fell 6.3%, Micron Technology was off 8.3%, and AMD and Marvell Technology dropped 7% and 6.6%.

Strong growth, high valuation

The sell-off has hit even companies whose businesses are growing quickly. AMD grew its sales 44.7% in the quarter that ended Sept. 26, 2026, compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Management now expects revenue to grow "more than 80% in 2027".

Some measures raise concern, however. AMD turned $2.43 billion of reported profit into just $554 million of free cash flow last quarter, compared with $1.9 billion a year earlier. At Tuesday's close, AMD traded at 88.7 times its past year's earnings.

History shows sharp drops in AMD stock have sometimes kept going. Since 1980, the chipmaker's stock has fallen 35% or more from a record six other times, though never this fast. From the day each of those drops crossed that line, the stock fell another 41% to 95% before it bottomed.

Some investors see an opportunity. One Motley Fool contributor argued that AMD's chiplet design could give it an edge, describing it as a reason to buy the dip.

Macro headwinds

The broader market also had to deal with tariffs and inflation. The U.S. proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, with China facing the highest rates. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.3%, slightly above the expected 3.2%, reinforcing bets on a Fed rate increase before the end of 2026.

"Immediate pivot by the administration to focus on new tariffs certainly has caused concern to investors," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.75% and the S&P 500 fell 2.5% in early trading.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.