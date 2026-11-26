NEW YORK — Microsoft shares fell Wednesday morning. A sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks spread through Big Tech, and investors also weighed new tariff proposals and inflation data before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Microsoft traded at $479.21 at 9:54 a.m. Eastern time, down 3.41%. Its losses were smaller than those of chipmakers Nvidia, down 7.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices, down 8.2%. Amazon fell 5.6%.

Microsoft had already started lower. The stock was down 2.9% in premarket trading.

AI worries spread

The decline came as investors kept questioning whether the huge sums spent on artificial intelligence will pay off. Chipmakers fell first in premarket trading, and hyperscalers such as Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta also traded lower.

Microsoft has been hit repeatedly by that theme in recent weeks. Shares fell 2.77% to $484.52 on Friday on volume about 1.8 times normal. The decline reflected the same loss of confidence in AI infrastructure spending that battered almost every AI-linked stock.

Analysts note that Microsoft has been among the biggest AI spenders, though it trimmed its 2026 capital spending forecast in its latest results, according to CNBC.

Competition from Anthropic

Microsoft also faces a newer source of competition. On Nov. 10, shares fell 2.2% after Anthropic launched Claude Sheets, a collaborative spreadsheet tool that Barron's described as an Excel competitor. Investors have worried that if businesses handle spreadsheets, meetings and collaboration directly inside Claude, Microsoft could lose ground in its productivity business.

The two companies are also partners. Microsoft was among seven strategic buyers in a $26 billion placement alongside Anthropic's IPO, with a slice of about $1 billion. Claude is sold through AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure under joint go-to-market arrangements.

Anthropic's stock has fallen since the IPO. Anthropic was down 5.7% Wednesday from its Tuesday close of $81.90, which was already below its $83 IPO price.

Tariffs and the Fed

Policy news added to the pressure. The Trump administration is expected to announce new duties soon on a wide range of imports from major trading partners, including China, following a probe into excess industrial capacity.

Inflation data released Wednesday morning matched forecasts at the headline level. The Commerce Department reported that the PCE index rose 0.3% in October and was up 3.8% from a year earlier, matching economists' expectations. Traders are betting on higher interest rates. They price a 97% chance of a Fed rate hike in December and a 63% chance of another in January, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher rates tend to weigh most on technology stocks, whose valuations depend heavily on expected future earnings.

Rising oil prices, tied to the unresolved U.S.-Iran war, added to inflation concerns.

Broad market decline

Losses were widespread. The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.75% and the S&P 500 fell 2.5%. Before the open, Nasdaq 100 futures were down 808.75 points, or 3.08%.

Bargain hunters may still be interested in Microsoft. Investors are also weighing Azure growth, OpenAI ties and the company's relatively strong financial position, and analysts remain bullish.

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and reopen for a shortened session Friday.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.