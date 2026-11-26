NEW YORK — Amazon shares fell sharply Wednesday. Losses in artificial intelligence stocks spread to the largest technology companies, and investors also reacted to new tariff proposals and inflation data.

Amazon traded at $238.22 at 9:54 a.m. Eastern time, down 5.58%. Its drop was larger than Microsoft's 3.4% loss but smaller than the declines in chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, which fell 7.5% and 8.2%.

The stock had already lost ground before the open. Amazon was down 3.2% in premarket trading. The stock had closed at $252.29 on Tuesday, down 1.21%.

A volatile stretch

The drop adds to recent swings. Amazon shares fell 4.1% on Friday, a 7.5% weekly drop in line with the Nasdaq Composite's 5.28% weekly decline, the index's worst since 2020. The stock then rose 3.47% on Monday before slipping on Tuesday.

Investors have focused on how much Amazon is spending on AI. Amazon expects about $220 billion of cash capital spending in 2026 and significantly more in 2027. The company posted negative $42.4 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flow due to rising infrastructure and AI costs.

Its cloud business is growing fast, however. AWS revenue grew 39.3% to $45.98 billion in the third quarter, its fastest pace in nearly five years. The AWS backlog reached $578 billion.

Anthropic stake and insider sales

Amazon's large stake in Anthropic has also added to the volatility. Amazon owns 14.6% of Anthropic, and Anthropic shares have dropped since the IPO. Anthropic lost 7% shortly after the open Wednesday.

Separately, filings this week showed executive stock sales. Six Amazon insider trades, all sales, totaling $16.6 million were disclosed in SEC filings on Nov. 24. The trades were executed on Nov. 23. Restricted stock units, which are shares granted as pay that release on a set schedule, vested on Saturday, Nov. 21. Scheduled sales like these are common after vesting and are not necessarily a sign of how executives view the company.

Tariffs and rates

Wednesday's broader sell-off was driven by more than AI. The U.S. proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, which it says are meant to address "structural excess industrial capacity." China faces the highest rates. Other reports put the number of countries at 16. New tariffs could matter for Amazon's retail business, which relies heavily on imported goods.

Inflation figures added to the pressure. The PCE index rose 0.3% in October and 3.8% from a year earlier, matching economists' expectations. Traders now price a 97% chance of a Fed rate hike in December.

Krishna Guha of Evercore ISI described the backdrop on Tuesday. "This is a serious test for Warsh," he said, referring to the Federal Reserve chair.

Big Tech led the market lower. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.75%, the S&P 500 dropped 2.5% and the Dow lost 864 points in early trading.

Separately, Amazon made a business announcement Wednesday. Amazon Autos plans to launch services in the U.K. in early 2027.

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and open for a shortened session Friday.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.