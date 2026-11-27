LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic has been putting up big offensive numbers for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Coach JJ Redick says Doncic's improved effort on defense is just as important, because it lets the star hold his teammates to a higher standard.

Doncic has long been seen as a weak spot on defense. This season he has been noticeably better on that end, collecting steals and holding his own in one-on-one matchups, Lakers Nation reported.

Leading by example

Redick explained the link between Doncic's defense and his leadership. He spoke before the Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets.

"It's one thing to make circle-dribble moves into a step-back three from 27-feet and shoot over a contest and make that and then come down and try to pick someone up on some random thing," Redick said. "It's like, 'I can't do that right? I need you to do this.' Well, 'you can do this too Luka so do this,' and so he's doing it. He's doing everything right now."

Redick said the game film shows Doncic's work. "If you watch our tape, it's like, he's our best guy in shifts, and being in a defensive stance, and he's one of our best defense rebounders," he said.

He said Doncic is also active in the team's defensive communication. "He's very active in our shell, he's very active in communication of our shell and special coverages. So he's kind of doing a little bit of everything," Redick said.

Solving problems in real time

Redick said Doncic's defensive commitment makes it easier for him to lead on the court and in huddles.

"That just makes it easier if he wants to get in a huddle and problem-solve with our guys," Redick said. "That to me has been the best part about this. Results, great. But the sort of emphasis on being able to problem-solve in real-time with each other, both player-to-player and player-to-coach, has been awesome."

The clipboard moment

Doncic recently drew attention for that kind of involvement. He went viral for taking a clipboard from a coach during a timeout, a moment that surprised many fans. Redick later explained what was happening, Lakers Nation reported.

Big numbers on offense

Doncic remains the center of the Lakers' offense. He scored 43 points in a 131-123 win over the Phoenix Suns earlier this month. Before the Charlotte game on Nov. 17, he was averaging 32.4 points, and the Lakers were shooting 50.3% from the field as a team.

The Lakers have been one of the league's best teams. They had won eight straight games heading into that matchup, with the NBA's top offense.

Defense still a question

Defense was the Lakers' main question mark entering the season, and it remains one. Still, the team has made progress, and Doncic's improvement has been a big part of it.

The Lakers are 15-3, first in the Western Conference. They visit the San Antonio Spurs, second in the West at 15-4, on Friday night in a matchup between the conference's top two teams.