NEW DELHI — Nana Patekar, the intense, gravel-voiced actor who became one of Indian cinema's most distinctive performers across Hindi and Marathi films, died Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

Patekar died at 5:20 a.m. after a severe cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, told news agency ANI.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Salkar said, adding that a medico-legal case had been registered and a post-mortem examination would be conducted.

Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed his father's death and said the family was traveling to Goa, according to India TV.

Tributes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes from across India's political and film worlds.

"Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Nana Patekar had," Modi said, adding that the actor's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense and that his passing "leaves a deep void."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the death a massive shock and praised Patekar's work for farmers during droughts, saying the actor would have continued helping people during the current drought but "left us so suddenly."

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the sorrow of his family and fans. Om Shanti," Fadnavis wrote.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said Patekar "never lost sight of his social responsibility" even at the peak of his career.

Actor Akshay Kumar, his co-star in the hit comedy "Welcome," described Patekar as one of a kind and recalled his voice and intensity, according to Gulf News.

Here are five things to know about Patekar's life and career.

1. A rare three-time National Award winner

Born Vishwanath Patekar on Jan. 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira in what was then Bombay State, Patekar studied at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Arts before turning to theater and film.

He made his screen debut in 1978 in Muzaffar Ali's "Gaman" and spent years working in Marathi theater and smaller film roles before breaking through in mainstream Hindi cinema.

His performance as a menacing gangster in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "Parinda" (1989) won him the National Film Award for best supporting actor. He went on to win best actor for "Krantiveer" (1994), in which he played a reluctant hero who rouses a passive public against corruption, and a second supporting actor award for "Agni Sakshi" (1996).

The government of India awarded him the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honors, in 2013.

2. Famous for fury — and for comedy

Patekar became known for explosive monologues, a rapid-fire delivery and a raw, restless screen presence that set him apart from Bollywood's leading men of the 1990s.

His fiery courtroom-style speech in "Krantiveer" became one of the most quoted scenes in Hindi film. He also earned praise for playing a police encounter specialist in "Ab Tak Chhappan" (2004) and a scheming politician in "Raajneeti" (2010).

Later in his career, he surprised audiences with his comic timing as the soft-hearted gangster Uday Shetty in "Welcome" (2007) and its sequel "Welcome Back" (2015), a role that won him a new generation of fans and endless internet memes.

In Marathi cinema, his portrayal of an aging Shakespearean stage actor in "Natsamrat" (2016) was widely regarded as one of his finest performances.

3. A filmmaker and soldier

Patekar wrote and directed "Prahaar: The Final Attack" (1991), a gritty military drama in which he also starred as an army officer. He underwent training with the Indian Army to prepare for the role.

He later held the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army and served in support roles during the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan, according to his official biography.

Last year, he traveled to Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to distribute aid to families affected by cross-border shelling.

4. A champion of farmers

Off screen, Patekar was known for his social work, especially among drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra.

In 2015, he co-founded the Naam Foundation with fellow actor Makarand Anaspure to help farming families devastated by drought and debt, including the families of farmers who had died by suicide. The foundation raised money for financial aid, water conservation projects and rural rehabilitation.

Political leaders cited that work Thursday as central to his legacy, with Pawar saying his efforts for underprivileged people, drought-affected communities and farmers "will always remain an inspiration."

5. A career not without controversy

Patekar's reputation for a short temper followed him throughout his career, with directors and co-stars describing him as demanding on set.

In 2018, actor Tanushree Dutta accused him of sexual misconduct during the filming of a song for "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008, an allegation that helped spark India's #MeToo movement in the film industry. Patekar denied the allegations. Mumbai police later filed a closure report saying there was insufficient evidence to proceed, a finding Dutta challenged.

Patekar continued working in recent years, appearing in films including "The Vaccine War" (2023) and "Vanvaas" (2024).

Survivors

Patekar married Neelkanti Patekar in 1978. He is survived by his son, Malhar.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.