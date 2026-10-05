LOS ANGELES — Reggie McFadden, a stand-up comedian and actor best known for his work on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series "In Living Color" and HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," has died. He was 57.

His sister, bestselling author Bernice McFadden, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. She said the U.S. State Department notified the family that he had died in Tanzania, where he had been living for many years.

The family has not learned when he died or under what circumstances, and the cause of death is not known.

From Brooklyn to the comedy stage

McFadden was born on Nov. 30, 1968, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He developed a love of comedy early in life and built his career on the stand-up circuit before breaking into television.

His first television credit came in 1991, when he appeared as a stand-up comedian in the seventh season of the A&E series "An Evening at the Improv," a showcase that helped launch many comedians' careers.

He gained wider attention on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," the influential stand-up series that introduced audiences to a generation of Black comedians in the 1990s. McFadden appeared in three episodes of the show.

'In Living Color'

McFadden is best remembered for his time on "In Living Color," the Fox sketch comedy series created by Keenen Ivory Wayans that became a cultural phenomenon in the early 1990s.

He joined the show for its fifth and final season, from 1993 to 1994, appearing in 23 episodes and playing a variety of characters. He was also part of the show's writing team, reflecting his skills as both a performer and a comedy writer.

"In Living Color" was known for its edgy humor and diverse cast and helped launch the careers of stars including Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and members of the Wayans family. The show also featured dancers known as the Fly Girls, including a young Jennifer Lopez.

McFadden's season came after several of the show's original stars had departed, as the series entered its final chapter.

Television and film career

In 1993, McFadden made guest appearances on several popular sitcoms, including "Martin," "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" and "Coach."

His other television credits included roles on "Moesha," "Getting Personal" and HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

On the big screen, McFadden appeared in the 1990 psychological thriller "Jacob's Ladder" and the 2000 Adam Sandler comedy "Little Nicky."

Stand-up success

Throughout his career, McFadden remained committed to stand-up comedy. He had his own comedy special on Comedy Central and performed regularly in Las Vegas, including at Caesars Palace.

His sharp observational humor and stage presence earned him respect among fellow comedians, many of whom shared memories of him after news of his death spread.

Tributes from fellow comedians

Members of the comedy community paid tribute to McFadden on social media.

"Rest in peace, fellow comedian, Reggie Mcfadden," comic Tony Luewellyn wrote on Facebook. "Another fallen veteran comedy brother!"

Comedian Guy Torry, who shared news of McFadden's death publicly, remembered him as a great writer, comedian, actor, father and friend.

Fans also posted tributes online, recalling his performances on "In Living Color" and "Def Comedy Jam."

Life abroad

McFadden had been living in Tanzania for about 18 years, according to reports. Details about his life there were not immediately available.

His sister said the family learned of his death through the State Department, which typically notifies relatives when U.S. citizens die abroad.

Survivors

McFadden is survived by his sons, Jaron and Myles; his mother, Vivian; his sisters, Bernice and Misty; and his brother, Kris.

His sister Bernice McFadden is a celebrated novelist whose books include "Sugar" and "The Book of Harlan."

A legacy in comedy

McFadden was part of a generation of comedians who rose to prominence during a period when shows like "Def Comedy Jam" and "In Living Color" brought Black comedy to mainstream television audiences.

Those programs reshaped American comedy, giving a platform to performers whose voices had often been overlooked by network television. McFadden's work on both shows placed him at the center of that cultural shift.

Funeral and memorial arrangements have not been announced. Further details about the circumstances of McFadden's death may become available as his family works with authorities.