SYDNEY — Minerals 260 shares rose Friday as a jump in gold prices lifted Australian gold developers.

The shares closed at 71.5 Australian cents, up 5 cents, or 7.52%, after trading between 66 cents and 71.5 cents, closing at the day's high. About 7.2 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$1.8 billion.

No new announcement from the company was identified on Friday. The rise came as gold prices climbed.

Gold rebounds

Gold prices rose sharply. Gold was up A$112.80, or 3.16%, at 3,677.40, according to Yahoo Finance data. The rebound follows a slide in gold, which had fallen to a one-year low earlier in the week.

Gold developers often move more than the metal itself. Investors see their future profits as sensitive to the gold price.

Bullabulling project

Minerals 260's value rests mainly on one project. Bullabulling is planned as an open-pit mine with a 6.2 million-ounce gold resource on granted leases. It is located 65 kilometers west of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The company has raised significant funding. Minerals 260 raised A$250 million through a two-tranche placement at 88 cents a share to fund Bullabulling's path to a final investment decision in early 2027. Combined funding of up to A$633 million is expected to support the project ahead of a targeted final investment decision in the first quarter of 2027.

The stock is still below that placement price. The company aims to bring Bullabulling into production by the end of 2028.

A volatile stock

The shares have swung sharply in recent weeks. They fell 8.52% to 80.5 cents on one Thursday this month, after jumping more than 8% the day before following funding agreements for Bullabulling.

The stock has also moved with the broader market. On another day this month, Minerals 260 fell 8.5% amid a global technology-stock sell-off, leaving the developer below its September placement price despite strong funding.

The longer-term gain is large. Even after recent swings, the shares are up about 110% over the past year.

Sector strength

Resources stocks rose across the market. Materials was up 2.47% during the session, while energy gained 1.97%.