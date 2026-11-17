Gold Crashes to 13-Month Low, Silver Sinks Below $48 as Nearly $400 Billion Vanishes in Precious Metals Rout

NEW YORK — Gold fell to its lowest level in more than a year on Monday, and silver dropped to a one-year low, as rising expectations of higher U.S. interest rates triggered another wave of selling in precious metals.

Spot gold fell about 1% to $3,840.52 an ounce, its lowest since October 2025. U.S. gold futures slipped 1.1% to $3,843.60.

Silver fell harder. Spot silver dropped about 3% to $47.26 an ounce, its lowest in a year, after falling below $48 for the first time in more than 12 months.

The selloff moved quickly. According to a widely shared estimate by the market commentary account Bull Theory, almost $400 billion in combined market value was wiped from gold and silver in roughly 30 minutes. Such figures are rough estimates based on the total amount of metal above ground and how its price changes, not money that has actually changed hands.

Rate hike fears drive the selling

The main force behind the decline is a shift in expectations for Federal Reserve policy. Traders have increasingly bet the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates again, possibly as early as December, to fight stubborn inflation.

Recent data have added to those concerns. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, and producer prices were up 6.5% from a year earlier.

Fed officials have also sounded more hawkish in recent days. Speaking in Washington last Thursday, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman pointed to continued price pressures. "Inflation pressures are persisting, while labor market conditions appear to be firming," Bowman said.

Higher interest rates tend to hurt gold and silver because the metals pay no interest. When yields on bonds and savings rise, holding precious metals becomes less attractive by comparison.

A stronger U.S. dollar has added to the pressure. Gold and silver are priced in dollars, so a rising dollar makes them more expensive for buyers using other currencies, which can reduce demand.

Rising Treasury yields have also weighed on the metals, as investors move money toward assets that offer a return.

A brutal stretch for gold

Monday's drop extends a sharp losing run for gold.

On Thursday, gold fell about $150 in London trading, dropping below $4,000 an ounce for the first time in more than a year as bond yields and interest-rate expectations rose. Spot gold lost 2.76% that day.

Gold closed last week near $3,880.70 an ounce on Friday, a weekly loss of about 4.57%.

The fall wiped out a short-lived recovery. After hitting a low near $3,870 on Oct. 30, gold had bounced to about $4,147 before the latest wave of selling pushed it to new lows.

Oil prices near $96 a barrel have added to inflation worries, reinforcing fears that interest rates will have to stay high or rise further.

Silver's steeper fall

Silver has fallen even more sharply than gold. It is now trading about 61% below its peak in January, when it rallied on strong industrial and investment demand.

The metal fell 6.18% last week, dropping below the key $50 level. Monday's decline marked its third straight day of losses.

Silver is used heavily in industry, including in solar panels and electronics, which makes it more sensitive to the economic outlook than gold. Consultancy Metals Focus expects global silver demand to fall 5% in 2026.

Speculative investors have also retreated. Net long positions in silver futures, which reflect bets on rising prices, have fallen to their lowest since January 2025.

What it means for investors

The sell-off is a sharp reversal for precious metals, which rallied strongly earlier in the period as investors sought safety amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension.

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe haven in times of turmoil. Its slide shows how strongly interest rate expectations can override that role when investors believe borrowing costs will rise.

Some analysts see the decline as a correction after a big run-up rather than the start of a long downturn. Others warn prices could fall further if inflation stays high and the Fed keeps a tough stance.

Investors will be watching upcoming U.S. economic data and comments from Fed officials closely for clues on the next move in interest rates. Any sign that inflation is cooling or that the Fed may hold off on raising rates could give gold and silver some relief.

The movements of the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields will also be key, given their close link to precious metals prices.

Market mood

The speed of Monday's drop rattled traders, adding to a mood of anxiety across markets. Asian stock markets also fell sharply on Monday, with South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 both posting steep losses.

For now, the trend in precious metals remains down. Gold is trading well below $4,000, and silver is at its weakest in a year, as the market adjusts to the prospect of higher interest rates for longer.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.