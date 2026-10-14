NEW YORK — Spot gold traded near $4,150 a troy ounce on Wednesday, little changed on the session as investors awaited U.S. consumer price data that could influence expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

Spot prices were quoted between roughly $4,143 and $4,166 an ounce in early trading, down about 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent from the prior close, according to market data. U.S. gold futures for December delivery edged slightly higher near $4,183. Gold closed Tuesday at about $4,161 an ounce.

The metal remains well below its all-time closing high near $5,405 set in late January and is down roughly 5 percent for 2026 so far. The 52-week range has run from about $3,949 to $5,405. Silver, platinum and palladium also eased in Wednesday's early trade.

Gold has drawn support this year from geopolitical tensions, including disruptions to energy flows linked to the Iran conflict, and from expectations of eventual interest-rate cuts. Higher yields and a firmer dollar have periodically limited gains. Traders on Wednesday focused on the U.S. inflation report for fresh signals on the pace of any policy easing.

No major central-bank or official commentary specifically addressing the day's modest price move was immediately available. Physical demand in major consumer markets and central-bank purchases continue to underpin longer-term interest in the metal, though retail premiums vary by location and product. Prices remain subject to rapid change with economic data and developments in the Middle East.