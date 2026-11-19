Gold fell more than 2% on Wednesday to its lowest level in more than a year. A firm U.S. dollar and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next month weighed on the metal.

Spot gold was down 2.1% at $3,769.68 an ounce at 1050 GMT, Reuters reported. Earlier in the session it touched $3,757, its weakest since September 2025. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 2.3% to $3,776.10.

Silver also fell. Spot silver dropped about 3% to around $46.38 an ounce, and other precious metals declined with it.

The drop below $3,800 is a psychological blow for gold bulls. It has wiped out the gains bullion made after the U.S. midterm elections. The metal traded above $4,140 an ounce in early November, and it has lost more than $360 since then.

Fed hike bets drive the sell-off

Rising expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy are behind the decline. According to CME's FedWatch tool, traders see roughly a 95% chance that the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points in December, with a small chance of a 50-basis-point move.

Gold pays no interest, so higher rates make it less attractive than assets that do, such as Treasury bonds.

"The bearish movement in gold prices have been primarily driven by sentiment and technicality, with hawkish reaffirmation from Fed officials and a push up in the US Treasury yields in turn leading to a firmer US dollar," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The dollar held near a 19-month high, which makes dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Higher U.S. Treasury yields added to the pressure.

Williams comments add to hawkish tone

Recent comments from Fed officials have fed the hawkish mood. On Monday, New York Fed President John Williams said heavy investment in artificial intelligence could add to price pressures, which would support further rate increases.

The Fed left its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4% at its October meeting. Two policymakers, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, dissented in favor of a hike. Markets read the split as a sign that the bar for tightening is lower than many investors had thought.

Traders are now waiting for the minutes of that October meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They will look for how many officials favor more increases and how quickly the central bank might move.

Nvidia beat fails to help bullion

Nvidia's strong quarterly results did not help gold. The chipmaker's results lifted risk appetite across Asian stock markets. Equities rallied in Seoul and Tokyo, but money did not flow back into bullion. Traders instead focused on the rate outlook and the strong dollar.

What comes next for gold

The pullback is a sharp reversal for a metal that hit record highs earlier this year, when central bank buying, geopolitical tensions and strong investment demand drove it up.

Market watchers say the Fed's next steps are now the main driver. If the minutes or upcoming U.S. economic data show the case for a December hike weakening, gold could get a short-term bounce. Analysts see the $4,000 level as a key hurdle for any recovery.

For now, a firm dollar, rising yields and near-certain rate-hike pricing are keeping gold buyers cautious. Many traders expect volatility to stay high into the Fed's December meeting.

Silver usually moves more sharply than gold, and it has felt the pressure even more. A further stronger dollar or a more hawkish Fed message could push both metals lower.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.