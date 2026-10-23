Ora Banda Mining Shares Tumble 15% as Gold Hits Two-Month Low and Sell-Off Sweeps Australian Gold Producers

Shares of Ora Banda Mining fell nearly 15% on Friday, as a slide in gold prices to a two-month low triggered heavy selling across Australian gold mining stocks.

Ora Banda shares fell 19.5 Australian cents, or 14.66%, to A$1.135, after trading as low as A$1.0875. More than 16.4 million shares changed hands, and the decline cut the company's market value to about A$2.2 billion.

The company did not release any announcement on Friday, and the fall appeared to be driven by the weakness in gold prices rather than company-specific news.

Gold slides

Spot gold fell to about $4,025 an ounce in early Asian trading on Friday, its lowest level in more than two months, before trading around $4,015 later in the Australian session.

The decline was driven by a jump in oil prices, which raised fears of higher inflation. Oil rose after deadly attacks in Saudi Arabia, including a Houthi attack on an airport in the eastern part of the country, raising concerns about wider conflict in the Middle East.

Higher energy prices could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates. The Fed raised rates last month for the first time since 2023, and traders see a possible further increase in December.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to lose appeal when interest rates rise, because investors can earn better returns on bonds and cash.

Analysts at Societe Generale said gold had set an interim low near $4,065 earlier this month and identified the range of $4,200 to $4,225 as short-term resistance. A sustained break below $4,065 could push the metal toward its June low near $3,940, the bank said.

Gold miners hit hard

The fall in gold prices hit Australian gold miners across the board. Alkane Resources fell nearly 10%, and Southern Cross Gold Consolidated dropped about 9%.

Gold mining shares tend to move more sharply than the metal itself, because miners' profits depend on the gap between the gold price and their production costs. When gold falls, those margins can shrink quickly, especially for producers with higher costs.

The materials sector was the biggest drag on the Australian market on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.15% to 8,780.1.

Growth ambitions

Ora Banda operates the Davyhurst gold project in Western Australia and has been pursuing an ambitious growth plan it calls "DRIVE to 300," which aims to lift annual production to about 300,000 ounces by fiscal 2029.

In July, the company reported record quarterly production of about 40,000 ounces of gold and record annual output of about 141,000 ounces for fiscal 2026. It ended the June quarter with about A$268 million in cash and total liquidity of about A$468 million, including an undrawn debt facility.

The company has contracted a new 3 million-tonne-per-year processing plant at Davyhurst at a cost of about A$233 million, with commissioning targeted for the second half of fiscal 2028. It also began development of its Waihi underground mine, which industry reports said started ahead of schedule.

Volatile year

Ora Banda's shares have been volatile over the past year, rising with the gold price before retreating as bullion pulled back from record highs. The stock is down about 11% over the past 12 months.

Its all-in sustaining costs, a key measure of production expenses, were about A$3,870 per ounce in the June quarter, leaving the company sensitive to swings in the gold price.

What's next

Investors will watch the company's September-quarter production report for an update on output, costs and progress on its growth projects.

The direction of gold prices will also remain a key factor. The Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week could influence the metal, with any signal of further rate increases likely to weigh on gold and mining stocks.