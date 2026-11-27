SYDNEY — Bravura Solutions shares rose sharply Friday after the wealth management software company raised its forecasts for revenue and earnings.

The shares closed at A$3.63, up 26 cents, or 7.72%, after trading between A$3.39 and A$3.67. About 2 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$1.6 billion.

Guidance upgrade

The rise followed an improved outlook. Bravura said Thursday it had upgraded its revenue and cash EBITDA forecasts for fiscal 2027, citing stronger demand for project services, disciplined cost management and better foreign exchange rates.

The new forecasts are higher on both measures:

Revenue: The company now expects fiscal 2027 revenue of A$285 million to A$305 million, up from previous guidance of A$280 million to A$300 million. Earnings: Cash EBITDA is forecast at A$93 million to A$103 million, up from A$84 million to A$94 million.

The forecast also depends on currency. The revised outlook reflects stronger visibility on project services revenue and an updated foreign exchange assumption of GBP/AUD 1.95. Bravura earns much of its revenue in the United Kingdom, so a weaker Australian dollar against the pound lifts its reported results.

Investors had little time to react on Thursday. The stock closed Thursday at A$3.37, up 4 cents, or 1.20%. Bravura also held its annual general meeting Thursday.

Strong financial year

The upgrade follows a strong 2026. Bravura grew its underlying revenue and cash earnings in fiscal 2026 and ended the year with no debt before adding a new facility.

The company has also returned cash to shareholders. Bravura declared a final ordinary dividend of 8.31 cents per share and a special dividend of 6.69 cents per share, bringing the total final dividend to 15.0 cents per share.

The company has also added a London listing. Bravura began trading on London's AIM market this year, giving U.K. investors easier access to the stock.

What Bravura does

Bravura is an Australian financial technology company that provides software to the wealth management and funds administration industries, serving clients in Australia, the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Strong run, some caution

The stock has risen sharply. Friday's close is near the top of its 52-week range, and the shares are up about 41% over the past year.

Some analysts remain cautious. One bearish view focuses on client concentration and the risk that ongoing customer losses, including scheduled exits, could keep revenue falling.

The gain came as Australian tech stocks rallied, helped by WiseTech Global's strong trading update.