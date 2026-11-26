SYDNEY — Paladin Energy shares rose Thursday, extending a recovery from a steep sell-off in the uranium producer.

The shares closed at A$6.30, up 42 cents, or 7.14%, after trading between A$5.97 and A$6.335. About 5.5 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$3.3 billion.

No price-sensitive announcement explaining the move could be found by publication time. Paladin rose with the broader energy and resources sectors, which led the ASX 200 higher.

Recovering from a low

The gain builds on a weak recent run. The shares had fallen to an annual low of A$5.85 last Friday. Paladin shares have sunk 30% over the past two weeks and are 40% lower so far this year.

The broader decline has come despite strong uranium prices. The shares have fallen by about 40% over the past two months, even as the long-term uranium price remains at record highs.

Production challenges

Investors have been weighing production problems. In October, shares fell after the miner reported an 18% quarter-on-quarter drop in uranium production for the three months to Sept. 30, as a scheduled maintenance shutdown weighed on output. The company produced 1 million pounds of uranium in the quarter at its Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia.

The company still expects to meet its targets. It has kept its full-year guidance, targeting production of 5.1 million to 5.6 million pounds for fiscal 2027, with a ramp-up expected in the second half as it mines higher-grade ore.

Paladin has also secured future sales. It has locked in 22.3 million pounds of uranium under 12 offtake agreements that run to 2030.

Longer-term growth

Paladin also has a major development project. It operates the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia and Patterson Lake South in Canada, which it aims to bring into production in 2031. At the company's annual meeting on Nov. 20, chair Cliff Lawrenson said Patterson Lake was considered one of the top three undeveloped uranium assets.

The stock's direction depends heavily on uranium prices. Uranium prices have held fairly steady at US$85 to US$90 a pound since February.

Short interest is high. About 12.57% of Paladin's shares are sold short.

The shares remain down about 21% over the past year.