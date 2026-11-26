Celestica shares fell sharply again Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week low. A sell-off in companies tied to artificial intelligence hardware deepened, and an analyst downgrade added to the pressure.

The Toronto-based electronics manufacturer traded at $173.19 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading, down $23.45, or 11.9%. Seeking Alpha reported the shares fell to $172.56, extending a five-session slide to 18% and setting a new 52-week low below $195.12.

The decline adds to recent losses. Celestica closed Tuesday at $196.64, down 7.81%. In Toronto, its shares fell to 52-week lows on Tuesday, dropping 8.40%.

Caught in the AI rout

Celestica builds servers, networking gear and other hardware for large data center operators. That has made it one of the main ways investors bet on AI spending, and it is now being hit as that trade unwinds.

The losses have come quickly. Celestica fell 16% on Friday to $201.80 without any news of its own, apparently swept up in the AI hardware sell-off.

An analyst downgrade added to Wednesday's selling. An analyst downgraded Celestica to Hold, citing the stock's roughly 60% collapse from its highs and what the analyst called substantial technical damage that warrants caution despite the company's growing AI opportunities. Bernstein had earlier lowered its price target to $340 from $495.

The stock's range shows how far it has fallen. Before Wednesday, its 52-week range was $195.12 to $474.03.

Strong guidance, rising concerns

The company's own outlook remains strong. Celestica raised its 2026 earnings outlook three times to $11.55 a share and guided 2027 revenue to $40 billion and adjusted EPS to $21.50.

Investors have grown wary of other issues. Recent coverage has raised concerns about valuation, dilution, customer concentration and capital spending. Inventory has doubled, management expects to use more cash than it generates in 2027, and three customers make up two-thirds of revenue. Working capital pressures also led management to cut its 2026 free cash flow guidance to $460 million.

Some see the drop as a buying chance. One Seeking Alpha contributor argued that at $201.80, Celestica traded at 9.4 times 2027 guidance, and set a 12-month target of $258. The stock has since fallen further.

Broad market weakness

The broader market was also under heavy pressure. Chipmakers led declines in premarket trading as Wall Street's main indexes headed for a sharply lower open on persistent selling in AI-linked stocks and fresh U.S. tariff proposals.

At Wednesday's price, Celestica trades at about 19 times trailing earnings. The stock is down roughly 41% over the past year.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.