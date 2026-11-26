SYDNEY — Capricorn Metals shares rose sharply Thursday as Australian gold stocks rebounded with the broader resources sector.

The shares closed at A$12.34, up 82 cents, or 7.12%, after trading between A$11.68 and A$12.40. About 1.07 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$5.6 billion.

Capricorn was among the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200, up 7.4% near the close. The stock was up 7.03% to A$12.33 in late trade.

No price-sensitive announcement explaining the move could be found by publication time.

Rebound after a weak run

The gain recovers some of the recent losses. On Wednesday, Capricorn fell 3.7% to A$11.56, as spot gold dropped 2.2% overnight to US$3,555 an ounce. At that point the stock was down 12.8% over a week and 17.4% for the year.

The broader gold market steadied Thursday. Gold futures rose 0.3% to US$3,571.7 an ounce, as traders bought the dip after gold fell to a one-year low.

Gold miners have swung sharply this month. Earlier in the month, Capricorn surged 14.08% to A$14.50 during a rally in gold stocks.

Mt Gibson ready to build

The company is waiting on a key approval. Capricorn said earlier this week that its Mt Gibson project is ready to begin construction once state approval is granted.

Its balance sheet is strong. Cash and gold on hand rose to A$535 million at the end of September from A$508 million on June 30, and the company has no debt. The board intends to keep paying dividends while it develops Mt Gibson, depending on the gold price.

Capricorn is also exploring for more gold. A maiden underground resource at Lexington is expected this quarter.

The company's current production comes from the Karlawinda Gold Project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

The shares remain down about 13% over the past year.