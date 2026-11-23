SYDNEY — IGO Ltd. shares rose nearly 5% on Monday, joining a rebound in mining stocks. The lithium-focused company is still down sharply for the year.

Late in the session, IGO shares were up A$0.21, or 4.67%, at A$4.71. They traded between A$4.40 and A$4.75, and more than 5.3 million shares changed hands. The company has a market value of about A$3.6 billion.

Despite the bounce, the stock is still down about 27% over the past year.

Focus on strategy after the AGM

Investors started the week focused on the company's message from its annual meeting last week. IGO said it continues to assess selective lithium acquisition opportunities.

The company has stressed discipline in deal-making. It said it aims to use its capabilities to create long-term value "while remaining disciplined on capital allocation with a clear focus on quality, value and strategic alignment," Managing Director Ivan Vella said in its September quarterly report.

Lithium is now the main driver

IGO's business now depends mostly on lithium. The company closed its Nova nickel mine last month, leaving its main exposure through the Greenbushes lithium mine and the Kwinana processing plant.

Its Greenbushes stake is the centrepiece. IGO owns its lithium assets through Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia, a joint venture with Tianqi Lithium Corp. in which IGO holds 49%.

Greenbushes has been performing well. The mine produced a record 435,000 tons in the September quarter, up 12% from the previous quarter, and cash costs fell 7% to A$418 a ton.

Lithium's slump weighs on shares

The company is still struggling with weak lithium prices. Lithium prices are softening, and mining stocks just had a heavy week of losses.

The sector's slide has been steep. A Market Index analysis last month said Australian lithium stocks faced their third bear market in a decade. At the time, IGO was down 26% over one month and 24% over three months.

The broader commodity sell-off has also hit metals. Base metals, including nickel, fell late last week.

Signs of a rebound

IGO has had short relief rallies before. Earlier this month, IGO rose 4.79% when lithium names rebounded together. That day, PLS Group gained 6.53% and Elevra Lithium jumped 9.7%.

On Monday, mining stocks led the market's recovery. Materials stocks rose 2% by midday, and BHP climbed more than 2%.

Analysts say IGO's shares are likely to keep following lithium prices and Chinese demand for electric vehicle and grid-storage batteries. Until prices recover, rallies may stay short.