SYDNEY — Greatland Resources Ltd. shares rose nearly 5% on Monday, as gold and copper miners won back some ground after one of the worst weeks for Australian resource stocks in years.

Late in the session, Greatland shares were up A$0.41, or 4.78%, at A$8.99. They traded between A$8.51 and A$9.05, and about 1.9 million shares changed hands. The miner has a market value of about A$6.1 billion.

Miners bounce back

The gain was part of a wider rebound among mining stocks. Australian materials stocks led midday gains on Monday, rising 2% as precious metals prices recovered from recent lows.

That followed a heavy sell-off. The ASX mining sub-index fell almost 13% last week, its worst week since the early COVID-19 sell-off in 2020. Gold fell 2.5% on Friday to US$3,532 an ounce, its lowest in more than a year, and was down almost 10% for the week.

Greatland was hit hard in last week's sell-off. Before Monday's rally, the stock was down about 17.66% for the week. It remains well below its record high of A$15.43, reached on May 12, 2026.

Telfer and Havieron

Greatland owns and runs the Telfer gold mine, one of Australia's major gold-copper mining complexes, and is developing the nearby Havieron gold-copper project.

Its operations generate a lot of cash. In fiscal 2026, Greatland reported net profit of A$862 million and EBITDA of A$1.33 billion. Revenue was A$2.26 billion, from selling 326,859 ounces of gold at an average price of A$6,223 an ounce.

The company has sold its gold at prevailing market prices. Because its debt facilities don't require mandatory hedging, Greatland has full exposure to bullion prices. That helps when gold rises and hurts when it falls.

Havieron is the growth story

Havieron is the company's main growth project. Greatland started construction there during the September quarter and expects first gold in fiscal 2029.

The company has highlighted Havieron's economics. "The results of the study are robust, generating an IRR of 22.5% at a long-term $4 500/oz gold price. At a long-term price equal to the current spot gold price, this rises to 31.5% IRR," Managing Director Shaun Day said when Greatland released the project's feasibility study.

Lower output expected

Production is expected to fall this year. Greatland's fiscal 2027 gold production guidance is 260,000 to 300,000 ounces, at an all-in sustaining cost of A$2,900 to A$3,330 an ounce.

Brokers see upside from current levels. Macquarie recently raised its price target on Greatland by 2% to A$12.50 a share.

Greatland shares are up about 20% over the past year. Their next moves are likely to follow gold prices, which have swung widely in recent weeks.