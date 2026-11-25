SYDNEY — Shares of Whitehaven Coal rose about 3.7% on Wednesday, bucking a decline in the broader Australian market as coal producers outperformed other resource stocks.

Whitehaven shares were up 25 cents, or 3.67%, at A$7.06 in afternoon trading. They traded between A$6.86 and A$7.13, and more than 4.4 million shares changed hands. The company's market value was about A$5.8 billion.

Coal stocks stand out

The rise came on a weak day for most miners. BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were all down more than 2% as commodity prices retreated. Gold and copper miners also fell.

Coal producers moved the other way. Fellow coal miner Stanmore Resources also rose about 3%. No specific announcement from Whitehaven accompanied Wednesday's move.

A familiar pattern

Whitehaven has outperformed on weak days before. Last week, Whitehaven was one of the few Australian resources stocks to gain as thermal and coking coal futures edged higher, while the broader market fell for a fifth session. Whitehaven shares rose 19 cents, or 2.84%, to close at A$6.87 that day.

Record output

Operationally, the company is on solid footing. Whitehaven reported 11.0 million tonnes of managed run-of-mine output in September 2026. Its shares rose 3.2% after record first-quarter production exceeded expectations, supported by Queensland operations and stronger prices despite port disruptions that delayed sales.

Prices have also improved. The group's average achieved price rose to A$226 a tonne, up 20% from A$188 a year earlier. Queensland metallurgical coal averaged A$257 a tonne, while NSW thermal coal averaged A$198 a tonne.

Buyback underway

The company has been buying back its own shares. The buyback program targets up to A$47.3 million in shares between Aug. 20, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2026. Recent purchases have come at prices above where shares now trade, including a range of A$7.68 to A$7.87 on Nov. 2.

About Whitehaven

Whitehaven Coal operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland, supplying metallurgical and thermal coal to export customers. Metallurgical coal is used to make steel, while thermal coal is burned to generate electricity.

Still below highs

Despite Wednesday's gain, the shares remain well below earlier levels. The stock's 52-week range is A$6.66 to A$9.90. The shares are up about 1.6% over the past year.

What investors are weighing

Bulls point to record production, higher realized prices and ongoing buybacks. They argue that coal demand from Asian steelmakers and power producers remains firm.

Bears note that coal prices can swing sharply, that port disruptions have delayed sales, and that some investors avoid the sector over climate concerns. A weaker outlook for Chinese steel demand also remains a risk for metallurgical coal.