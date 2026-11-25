SYDNEY — Shares of Stanmore Resources rose about 3% on Wednesday, joining a rally in coal stocks even as the broader Australian market fell after hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Stanmore shares were up 7 cents, or 2.99%, at A$2.41 in afternoon trading. They traded between A$2.30 and A$2.41, and about 1.8 million shares changed hands. The company's market value was about A$2.2 billion.

Coal stocks outperform

The gain matched a broader move in coal names. Whitehaven Coal rose about 3.7% on Wednesday, while major diversified miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue fell more than 2%. Gold and copper miners also declined.

No specific announcement from Stanmore accompanied Wednesday's move.

Rebounding from recent lows

The shares had been under pressure. Stanmore's 52-week range is A$2.10 to A$3.235. Wednesday's price of A$2.41 is well below the upper end of that range. The stock is up about 10.6% over the past year.

Strong operations, lower debt

The company's latest update was upbeat. In late October, Stanmore reported record output at its flagship South Walker Creek mine, a sharp reduction in net debt and the reinstatement of a deferred interim dividend. Full-year fiscal 2026 production guidance was reaffirmed, with saleable output tracking toward the upper end.

Special dividend paid

Shareholders have recently received extra cash. Stanmore approved a special dividend of US$0.022 per share, with an ex-dividend date of Oct. 30, 2026, a record date of Nov. 2, and payment on Nov. 16. The Australian dollar equivalent was about 3.13 cents per share.

About Stanmore

Stanmore is a pure metallurgical coal producer. Stanmore Resources focuses on metallurgical coal production for the steel-making industry. Its operations are in Queensland's Bowen Basin, a major source of coking coal exports to Asian steelmakers.

Analyst views

Analysts see room for gains. Their average 12-month price target is A$3.28, with a high of A$3.80, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Next update

The company's next scheduled update is its quarterly report, forecast for Jan. 26, 2027.

What investors are weighing

Supporters point to record production, falling debt and the return of dividends, arguing the stock looks cheap compared with analyst targets. Skeptics note that metallurgical coal prices depend heavily on steel demand, especially in China and India, and that softer steel sector conditions have weighed on the stock in recent months.