SYDNEY — Genesis Minerals shares rose Thursday as gold stocks rebounded. The day also marked the scheduled completion of the company's takeover of Vault Minerals.

The shares closed at A$6.40, up 43 cents, or 7.20%, after trading between A$6.05 and A$6.41. About 7.2 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$7.5 billion. Genesis added 7.04% to A$6.39 in late trade, as the gold sector helped lead the market.

Merger completion

The Vault deal is reaching its final stage. Implementation of the merger was scheduled for Nov. 26, subject to the scheme becoming legally effective. Vault shareholders backed the deal at a meeting on Nov. 11, with 99.74% of votes cast in favor.

The deal is expected to create one of Australia's largest gold producers. In total, the consideration comprises 803,038,256 new Genesis shares and A$539,491,874.72 in cash.

The deal was hard-fought. Vault had earlier announced a merger with Regis Resources in mid-June 2026, before agreeing to the Genesis deal.

Gold miners bounce back

Gold stocks rose across the market. Gold futures rose 0.3% to US$3,571.7 an ounce, as traders bought the dip after gold fell to a one-year low.

The rebound follows a rough patch. On Wednesday, Genesis fell 1.3% to A$6.04, as gold miners followed a 2.2% drop in spot gold. Spot gold had dropped 13% from Nov. 11 to Nov. 23.

Short interest high

Many investors are betting against the stock. About 20.42% of Genesis shares are sold short, the highest level among the stocks in FNArena's weekly report. That level of short interest can amplify price swings in both directions.

Operating results have been solid. Genesis reported 72,107 ounces of gold produced in the September quarter, at an all-in sustaining cost of A$2,966 an ounce.

The shares are down about 3% from a year ago.