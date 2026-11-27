SYDNEY — Sunrise Energy Metals shares rose again Friday, extending a two-day rebound for the scandium developer after a steep sell-off.

The shares closed at A$10.66, up 73 cents, or 7.35%, closing at the session high after trading as low as A$9.95. About 745,000 shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$1.8 billion.

No price-sensitive announcement explaining the move was identified on Friday.

Back-to-back gains

The gain builds on Thursday's jump. Sunrise rose 10.83% to A$9.93 on Thursday, leading the S&P/ASX 200. Over the two sessions, the shares have climbed from A$8.96 to A$10.66, a gain of about 19%.

The rebound follows a sharp drop. Sunrise shares fell to their lowest level in more than seven months on Nov. 19, despite the company receiving Australian foreign investment clearance for its plan to move to the United States and list on Nasdaq. The stock dropped 9.88% to A$9.12 that day, its weakest level since April 8.

Nasdaq plans

The company is restructuring. It plans to move its holding company to the United States and list on Nasdaq. A shareholder meeting is expected in January 2027, with trading in the new shares expected in February 2027.

The plan has weighed on the stock. Shares were above A$21 when the plan was announced in early October, then fell sharply through October and early November.

Syerston scandium project

Sunrise's value rests on a scandium project in New South Wales. The company has approved development of its US$322 million Syerston Scandium Project, which could become the world's first major primary scandium mine. Commercial production is targeted for the second half of 2028.

The project has U.S. government backing. It is supported by up to US$400 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. Scandium is used in defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

Critical minerals in focus

Resources stocks rose broadly Friday. Materials was up 2.47% during the session.

The shares remain well up over the longer term, about 73% higher than a year ago.

The broader market also gained. The S&P/ASX 200 finished up 0.80% at 8,833 points, according to ABC News, as Australian shares posted a positive finish for the day and the week.