NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market is closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, giving investors a break after a turbulent week on Wall Street.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. They reopen on Friday, Nov. 27, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and close early that day, at 1 p.m.

Bond market also closed

Bonds are off for the day too. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA, has recommended a full bond market close on Thanksgiving. Morningstar's holiday calendar shows both stock and bond markets closed Thursday, with an early close for both on Nov. 27.

The bond market schedule is set differently from the stock market's. SIFMA's closing dates are recommendations, not exchange rules.

Futures, options and other markets

Not every market goes completely dark. CME equity index futures, including contracts tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 and Dow, halt at 1 p.m. Eastern and reopen at 6 p.m. U.S. options markets are closed, following the stock market schedule.

Oil futures are also affected. There will be no settlement for U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude on Thursday because of the holiday.

Currencies keep trading. The foreign exchange market is open 24 hours Thursday, from the Asian session through London and New York. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin also trade around the clock.

Overseas stock markets are open as usual. The London Stock Exchange, Euronext and the Tokyo Stock Exchange all hold regular sessions, because Thanksgiving is not a holiday outside the U.S.

Black Friday trading

Friday's session is short. Stocks trade from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern. The day after Thanksgiving is typically one of the lightest trading days of the year. Many traders take the day off, and volume is usually low.

Light trading can sometimes lead to bigger price moves, especially when news breaks while markets are closed. News released during the closure waits for the shortened reopening, and the first trades can cluster together.

A volatile week

The holiday comes after a rough stretch for stocks. Technology shares have swung sharply this month as investors questioned heavy spending on artificial intelligence, while new U.S. tariff proposals and rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike added to the pressure.

Wednesday brought some relief. Asian shares managed a rare rally Thursday after Wall Street fought back from deep lows, though concerns over circular financing of AI and a new round of U.S. tariffs kept the mood muted in a session thinned by the U.S. holiday.

Energy markets also remain in focus. Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trading Thursday, extending the previous session's gains, after Yemen's Houthis said they hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and at least two ships hit Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Regular hours

Trading returns to normal next week. Regular trading hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Next market holidays

The next closure comes in December. Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday this year, so the NYSE and Nasdaq will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. Markets are closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, and on New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1.

How the holiday schedule works

U.S. stock markets suspend trading on several holidays throughout the year, including Presidents' Day, Juneteenth and Labor Day. Thanksgiving is one of the regular full-day closures, and the following Friday is a scheduled early close.

Banks and post offices are also closed Thursday. Investors can still log into brokerage accounts, but any orders placed will not be filled until trading resumes Friday morning.