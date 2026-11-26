Applied Optoelectronics shares fell sharply Wednesday. The fiber-optic component maker was caught in a broad sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks, extending a slide that has cut its value by more than half in about a month.

The stock traded at $34.09 in morning trading, down $4.31, or 11.2%. About 3.7 million shares had traded, well below the three-month daily average of about 11 million.

No company announcement accompanied Wednesday's decline, and no Applied Optoelectronics–specific news could be found by publication time. The drop came as AI-linked hardware stocks sold off across the market.

A string of setbacks

The company has faced several problems this month:

Weak guidance: The stock fell 20.97% on Nov. 5, as a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales forecast overshadowed a strong third-quarter earnings report. The company had posted record third-quarter revenue of $269.9 million, up 127.5% from a year earlier, and returned to GAAP profitability. Stock sale plan: The shares fell 8% after the company announced plans to sell up to $550 million in common stock through an at-the-market offering, raising concerns about shareholder dilution. It hired Raymond James and Needham as sales agents. Sector rout: On Nov. 20, the stock fell more than 16% to close at $33.06, as the QQQ index fell nearly 5% and the XLK technology ETF dropped just over 6%.

Funding fears hit optics stocks

Investors have worried about AI funding more broadly. Fiber-optic connectivity stocks have slid on concerns that AI funding is tightening, with Nvidia uncertainty, rising Treasury yields and bets on another Federal Reserve rate hike weighing on the sector.

The stock's valuation leaves little cushion. With a price-to-book ratio of 4.88 and a trailing net margin of negative 8.4%, Applied Optoelectronics offers little valuation cushion when investors pull back from risk.

Analysts split

Analysts have been divided. Northland Securities upgraded the stock to outperform with a $120 price target on Nov. 2, while B. Riley cut its target to $45 from $92 with a neutral rating on Nov. 6.

The shares remain about 50% higher than a year ago, despite this month's losses.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.