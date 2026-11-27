PHILADELPHIA — LeBron James scored 14 straight points in the second quarter and recorded his first triple-double with the Philadelphia 76ers. Afterward, the 41-year-old said he can still take over a game when his team needs it.

James finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points as the 76ers beat the Miami Heat 111-104 in an NBA Cup game Wednesday night. The win ended Miami's seven-game winning streak.

"If they need me to dust off the cape from time to time," James said, "I can still accomplish that."

Oldest triple-double, again

The performance added to James' place in the record books. He broke his own record as the oldest player in NBA history to post a triple-double. James turns 42 on Dec. 30.

It was the 126th triple-double of his career. That is more than Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Scottie Pippen have combined.

He secured the triple-double late. James grabbed his 10th rebound with 1:44 remaining, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

A second-quarter burst

James' biggest stretch came in the second quarter. He started with a three-point play, then made a long 3-pointer and another from even deeper. His third 3-pointer came on a 35-foot shot after a pass from Anfernee Simons near midcourt. As Miami called timeout, James jogged back with his palms out, bobbing his head, while the crowd of nearly 20,000 roared.

He finished the run with a layup, giving him 14 consecutive points. That is well short of the 25 straight points he scored in a 2007 playoff game against Detroit.

"I had a couple of opportunities, and I was able to connect on them," James said. "I kind of know when my hand is feeling pretty good, especially from the outside. See how long I can keep it going."

James shot 9 of 15 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Late in the game, he threw an alley-oop pass from beyond halfcourt to VJ Edgecombe in transition, giving the Sixers a 98-84 lead.

Spoelstra's praise

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra knows James well. He coached him when Miami won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Spoelstra praised James before the game. "Father Time always wins. But right now, he's giving Father Time hell," he said.

He added after the game: "I think what he's done here in this chapter is another form of brilliance."

Feeling better with time

James said his body has improved as the season has gone on. "The difference between the start of the season and now is that my legs are feeling better, my ramp-up is feeling better," he said. "About to be 42 years old in a month. It takes a little bit longer for the ramp-up but feeling pretty good as of late."

He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games.

Sixers win short-handed

Philadelphia won without two key players. Joel Embiid missed his second straight game with an illness, and Jaylen Brown was ruled out after the first half with left hamstring tightness. Edgecombe scored 18 points.

The win was a needed bounce-back. The Sixers had been blown out by Portland on Monday after allowing 19 3-pointers.

James said he does not need to carry the team every night. He pointed to his teammates' accomplishments, noting Embiid is a former MVP and Brown a former NBA Finals MVP.

"I don't think my job is to dominate the game every night for this ballclub," James said. "My dues (are) paid."

The Sixers had 29 assists on 42 baskets, with James often making the extra pass.

Best in the East

Philadelphia improved to 15-4, the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.