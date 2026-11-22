Players of World of Warcraft reported problems with Blizzard Entertainment's long-running online role-playing game on Saturday morning, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

"User reports indicate problems with World of Warcraft since 7:41 AM EST," Downdetector said in a post on X on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The reports came as many players in North America were logging on for the weekend. It was not immediately clear how many players were affected, what was causing the problems or which features of the game were disrupted.

Blizzard had not publicly commented on the reports at the time of writing. The company typically posts updates about server problems and outages through its customer support account on X, @BlizzardCS, and on its official forums.

Reports come from users

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting problem reports submitted by users and monitoring social media posts. A spike in reports signals that a significant number of people are experiencing issues at the same time, but it does not confirm the cause or scale of a technical failure.

Problems can range from login failures and disconnections to lag or trouble with specific in-game features. Some reports may also reflect local issues such as home internet problems.

A busy week for reports

Saturday's reports came after several days of elevated complaints. According to IsItDownRightNow, another outage-tracking site, World of Warcraft saw spikes in problem reports on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, with more than 1,800 reports on Tuesday and more than 1,700 on Wednesday.

The site recorded more than 33,000 problem reports for the game during November.

Tuesday's spike coincided with Blizzard's weekly maintenance window. Servers in the Americas are routinely taken offline for maintenance on Tuesday mornings, and in Europe early on Wednesdays.

Saturday's reports came outside that regular maintenance schedule.

Earlier this month, players of WoW: Forever, one of the game's versions, reported an unplanned shutdown on Nov. 6, when servers were taken offline for what Blizzard described as an emergency hotfix.

A massive online world

World of Warcraft, first released in 2004, is one of the most successful online games ever made. Blizzard, now owned by Microsoft, continues to update the game with new expansions. The most recent, World of Warcraft: Midnight, was released in 2026.

Blizzard also runs several versions of the game alongside the main edition, including World of Warcraft Classic and other legacy versions, giving players multiple ways to play.

Because the game requires a constant internet connection, server or login problems can prevent players from accessing it entirely. That can disrupt planned raids, events and group activities, especially on weekends, when many players gather online.

What affected players can do

While Blizzard had not issued guidance on Saturday's reports, players experiencing problems can take several steps:

Check the Realm Status page. Blizzard's official realm status page shows whether individual game servers are up or down.

Blizzard's official realm status page shows whether individual game servers are up or down. Follow official channels. The @BlizzardCS account on X and Blizzard's support forums are the most reliable sources for confirmed updates.

The @BlizzardCS account on X and Blizzard's support forums are the most reliable sources for confirmed updates. Avoid repeated login attempts. Trying to log in repeatedly during a wider outage is unlikely to help.

Trying to log in repeatedly during a wider outage is unlikely to help. Restart the Battle.net app. If problems continue after services are restored, restarting the app, computer or router can help rule out local issues.

If problems continue after services are restored, restarting the app, computer or router can help rule out local issues. Don't reinstall the game. Players should avoid deleting or reinstalling the game during a possible outage, since the problem is likely on the server side.

Past disruptions

World of Warcraft and Blizzard's Battle.net platform have suffered periodic outages over the years. In the past, Blizzard has traced some disruptions to problems with its authentication servers, which handle player logins, and others to distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Most disruptions are resolved within minutes to a few hours.

It was not immediately clear whether Saturday's problems were related to earlier issues this week.

Blizzard did not immediately respond to the reports.