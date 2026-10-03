NEW YORK — Saturday's Wordle uses a letter pattern that is rare in the game. Puzzle No. 1932 contains one letter that appears three times, which can confuse players who assume letters rarely repeat more than once.

Below are progressive hints to help you solve the puzzle on your own, followed by tips and the answer for those who need it.

How Wordle works

Wordle, owned by The New York Times, challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, and all players get the same word.

General hints for Wordle #1932

If you want to keep trying on your own, start with these clues:

Hint 1: Today's word can be used as both a noun and a verb.

Hint 2: As a verb, it means to annoy or irritate someone.

Hint 3: As a noun, it describes a source of annoyance.

Hint 4: It is often paired with the word "pet" to describe something that particularly bothers a person.

Letter hints

Need more help? These clues narrow it down further:

The word starts with P.

It ends with E.

It contains only one of the five standard vowels, but that vowel appears three times.

The word has just two consonants.

The fourth letter is V.

Why today's puzzle is tricky

Saturday's word has an unusual structure. Words in which the same letter appears three times are rare in Wordle, and many players do not think to test a letter in three different positions.

Even players who find E early may struggle to figure out where it goes, since it fills the second, third and fifth spots. Once those positions are clear, the remaining consonants, P and V, become easier to place.

V is also one of the less common letters in Wordle answers, which can slow down players who rely on common consonants such as R, S, T and L.

Tips for solving today's puzzle

If you are stuck after a few guesses, try these approaches:

Don't rule out repeated letters. If you have confirmed E, try placing it in more than one position.

Test less common consonants. Once common letters are eliminated, try letters such as V, P, B or K.

Think of familiar phrases. The answer is often used in a common two-word expression.

Consider word endings. Many Wordle answers end in E, which can help anchor the final position.

One more hint before the answer

The word is a synonym for "nuisance" or "irritation."

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: The answer to Wordle #1932 for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, is below.

The answer is PEEVE.

What does PEEVE mean?

As a verb, "peeve" means to annoy or irritate. As a noun, it refers to a source of irritation. It is most commonly heard in the phrase "pet peeve," meaning something that particularly annoys a person.

The word is a back-formation from "peevish," meaning irritable or fretful, which dates to Middle English. "Peeve" emerged in American English around the early 20th century, first as a verb and later as a noun.

Recent Wordle answers

For players keeping track, here are the most recent answers:

Oct. 2, 2026 (#1931): USURY

Oct. 1, 2026 (#1930): RITZY

Sept. 30, 2026 (#1929): RIVER

Sept. 29, 2026 (#1928): SCUBA

It has been a challenging week for Wordle players, with RITZY featuring a rare Z, USURY a repeated U and now PEEVE a triple E.

Repeat answers now possible

Players should note that The New York Times began reintroducing previously used answers in February 2026, so past solutions may appear again. The first repeated word was CIGAR, the original Wordle answer.

That change means players can no longer rule out a word simply because it has been used before.

Tips for future puzzles

To improve your Wordle results:

Start with a strong opening word containing common letters, such as SLATE, STARE or RAISE.

Use your second guess to test new letters rather than reusing confirmed ones.

Watch for repeated letters, which appear more often than many players expect.

Think about word meaning and common phrases once you have a few letters confirmed.

Take your time on later guesses to avoid wasting attempts.

A new Wordle puzzle will be released at midnight local time Sunday, Oct. 4. Check back for hints, tips and the answer to help protect your winning streak.