Steam Down: Thousands of Gamers Hit by Server Connection and Download Failures Thursday as Valve Stays Silent

Valve's Steam gaming platform suffered a disruption Thursday afternoon, with thousands of users in the United States and elsewhere reporting trouble connecting to the service and downloading or updating games, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Downdetector flagged a spike in problem reports beginning at 1:16 p.m. EDT and asked users on social media how the disruption was affecting them, using the hashtag #SteamDown. More than 2,000 users had reported problems with the platform as of 10:26 a.m. PT, or 1:26 p.m. EDT, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from multiple sources.

Most users reporting issues said they were experiencing problems with server connection and downloads and updates, the two functions players rely on most to keep their libraries current and to get into online games.

Valve, the Bellevue, Washington-based company that owns and operates Steam, had not publicly commented on the disruption as of early Thursday afternoon. The company did not immediately say what caused the problems or how long they might last.

Scope of the disruption

Downdetector's figures reflect only users who actively submit reports, so the actual number of affected players is likely higher. The site's counts are commonly used as a rough gauge of an outage's size rather than a precise measure.

The volume of reports Thursday was smaller than several major Steam outages earlier this year, suggesting a partial disruption rather than a full platform failure. It was not immediately clear whether the problems were concentrated in particular regions or affected specific services such as the Steam Store, the Steam Community or Valve's multiplayer games.

The disruption struck during a weekday afternoon in the eastern United States, when traffic on the platform is typically lower than during evening and weekend peaks. Still, Steam regularly hosts tens of millions of concurrent users, making even partial outages noticeable to large numbers of players.

No official status page

Unlike many large online services, Valve does not maintain a widely publicized, continuously updated public status page of its own. As a result, players and outside observers typically rely on Downdetector and other third-party monitoring tools, including SteamDB's outage tracker, to judge the scope of a disruption before Valve says anything, if it does at all.

That pattern has played out repeatedly. During a major outage on Christmas Eve last year, Valve didn't acknowledge the outage publicly, while SteamDB's unofficial Steam Status page reported that the Steam Store, Steam Community and Steam Web APIs were all offline.

A string of outages in 2026

Thursday's problems add to a series of Steam disruptions this year that have frustrated the platform's large user base.

On Feb. 20, more than 18,000 users reported problems with Steam through Downdetector during a late-morning outage on the West Coast. In July, the platform faced back-to-back problems: more than 13,000 users reported issues during an outage on July 9, and a Monday morning outage later that month affected more than 20,000 users, followed by a smaller disruption the next day.

In most of those cases, the bulk of user complaints centered on server connection problems, mirroring the reports filed Thursday.

Steam's reliability also came under scrutiny late last year. The Christmas Eve outage began around 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 24 and knocked out access to the store and online play, with Downdetector receiving more than 6,000 reports around 1:15 p.m. ET. That disruption also hit online services for Valve's own games, including Team Fortress 2, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, and the platform did not fully recover until that evening.

In October 2025, Steam's store and online services were unavailable for about an hour. A month earlier, the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong temporarily took down Steam, the Xbox Store and Nintendo's eShop as huge numbers of players tried to download the game at the same time.

Unusual timing

Unplanned outages outside Valve's regular maintenance window tend to draw more attention from players. Steam typically undergoes scheduled weekly maintenance on Tuesday evenings U.S. time, a brief period most regular users have learned to expect.

Thursday's disruption fell well outside that window, and Valve did not announce any planned maintenance for the day. Outages can also stem from unexpected server problems, network issues, distributed denial-of-service attacks or surges in demand during major sales and high-profile game launches, though there was no immediate indication of what triggered Thursday's problems.

What players can do

When Steam's servers are struggling, affected players have limited options. Many single-player games that are already installed can still be launched in Steam's offline mode, though that setting generally must be enabled while the client is still able to connect. Multiplayer games, store purchases, cloud saves, friends lists and community features typically remain unavailable until service is restored.

Players troubleshooting connection problems can check whether other websites load normally to rule out a problem with their own internet connection. If other services work but Steam does not, the issue is likely on Steam's side, and restarting the client or changing the download region in Steam's settings may help in some cases, though neither step resolves a server-side outage.

Downloads and updates that stall during an outage usually resume automatically once Valve's servers recover, without the need to reinstall games.

A platform at the center of PC gaming

Steam is the dominant digital storefront for PC games and serves as the main hub for millions of players. Beyond selling games, the platform handles downloads and installations, multiplayer connectivity, cloud saves, achievements, user profiles and discussion forums, meaning a single disruption can ripple across many parts of a player's experience at once.

That central role also means outages quickly spread across social media, where players often post screenshots of error messages and stalled downloads within minutes of a problem appearing. The #SteamDown hashtag circulated on X on Thursday as users compared notes on what was and was not working.

It was not immediately clear when full service would be restored. Previous partial Steam outages have often cleared up within an hour or two, while larger failures, like last year's Christmas Eve disruption, have stretched for several hours.

Note: As of writing, I found no statement from Valve and no confirmed cause or restoration time, so the article reports only what Downdetector and prior coverage confirm. The only direct quote-style material is Downdetector's own post; check Downdetector and Valve's social accounts for updates before publishing.