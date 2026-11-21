Apple Pay users reported problems with the digital wallet service Friday, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. The reports came just days after a major outage disrupted Apple Pay, iCloud and the App Store.

Downdetector said user reports showed problems with Apple Pay, the mobile payment service that lets people pay in stores, in apps and online using an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac.

At the time of writing, Apple had not publicly confirmed any new outage. It was not immediately clear how many users were affected, what kinds of problems they were having, or whether the issues were widespread.

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users, so its figures may not reflect the full scope of a disruption.

Tuesday's outage

On Tuesday, a wide range of Apple services went down. Some users were unable to sign in to iCloud or use Apple Pay and Apple Music. Problems began around 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, according to Apple's System Status page.

Apple Pay drew about 2,300 reports in the U.S. around 12:20 p.m. Eastern time, Reuters reported. Apple's status page also listed problems with the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, iCloud Mail and other services.

Apple blamed the disruption on an internal update and said it was not a cyberattack. In a statement during the outage, the company said many systems were back up and running "after an internal update caused some outages this morning," according to TIME.

By 6 p.m. Eastern time, Apple's status page showed no active outages.

Repeated problems

Apple Pay has seen several smaller spikes in complaints in recent weeks. One outage tracker logged seven Apple Pay outage spikes in the past 30 days, including on Nov. 11, Nov. 14 and Nov. 16. Another tracker recorded a brief spike on Wednesday that lasted about an hour.

Some users have recently reported payment timeouts and rejected transactions.

What still works

During Tuesday's outage, tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch to pay in stores was expected to keep working for many users. In those transactions the device acts as the card, and Apple's online services are not directly involved.

Problems are more likely to affect adding new cards, online and in-app payments, Apple Cash and other features that depend on Apple's servers.

The outage also blocked instant cryptocurrency purchases on platforms such as Coinbase, Kraken and MoonPay, which rely on Apple Pay as a fast way to fund accounts.

A week of outages

The reports came during a week of technology disruptions at major companies:

Microsoft: users reported new problems with Microsoft 365 and Outlook on Friday, a week after a global outage knocked out its services for nearly a day. Starbucks: users reported problems with the coffee chain's services on Friday. Charles Schwab: customers reported problems twice this week.

Downdetector flagged problems with several services around the same time Friday. There was no indication that they were connected.

Officials said earlier this week that there was no evidence the recent outages were linked or caused by a hostile actor.

What users can do

Users having trouble with Apple Pay can:

check Apple's System Status page for updates restart their device and make sure it is running the latest software try a physical card as a backup

It was not immediately clear when any problems would be resolved.