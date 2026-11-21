Apple is expected to launch its standard iPhone 18 and a second-generation iPhone Air in early 2027, with suppliers reportedly preparing for a March release.

South Korean outlet ETNews reported this week that display makers Samsung and LG are gearing up production for the new models. Samsung is the sole display supplier for the iPhone Air 2, while the two companies are splitting orders for the iPhone 18.

"The Korean panel makers appear to be aligning their production plans with an expected March launch," ETNews reported, according to 9to5Mac.

Samsung Display is expected to begin mass production in January, while LG Display will start late this year, the report said.

Apple has not confirmed its plans.

A split launch schedule

The report adds to more than a year of reporting that Apple is changing how it releases iPhones.

Instead of launching its full lineup each September, Apple is moving to a split schedule. This fall, the company released only its high-end models, including the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone.

The more mainstream models, including the standard iPhone 18, the lower-cost iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2, are expected to follow in the spring. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in April that Apple planned to launch the three devices in March 2027.

The schedule would give Apple three new iPhones in September and three more in March.

It would also fit Apple's recent pattern of launching lower-cost phones early in the year. The iPhone 17e launched in March 2026, and the iPhone 16e arrived in February 2025.

A second chance for the Air

The iPhone Air 2 is notable because the original iPhone Air struggled. Apple launched the ultra-thin model in September 2025, but reports said sales were weak and production was cut sharply.

The Information has reported that Apple is redesigning the next Air to make it more appealing, including adding a second rear camera. Other reports have said Apple is aiming to make the phone lighter and give it a bigger battery.

The Air 2 is also expected to use Apple's next-generation chip, built on a more advanced 2-nanometer process.

What to expect from the iPhone 18

The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to look very different from the iPhone 17, according to leaks. Reports suggest the main upgrades will be a new processor and improvements to the camera.

The lower-cost iPhone 18e may get a larger screen and the Dynamic Island cutout found on higher-end models, according to leakers.

Price pressures

Rising component costs could affect pricing. DigiTimes reported that Apple had accepted higher memory chip prices from Samsung for supplies scheduled for early 2027. Analysts say that could make it harder for Apple to keep the starting prices of the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e unchanged.

What comes next

Apple typically announces its spring products through press releases or online events rather than large launch events. Gurman has reported that the company may announce the three phones in March or April.

Looking further ahead, Apple is widely expected to release a special 20th-anniversary iPhone in fall 2027, with reports pointing to a nearly all-screen design.