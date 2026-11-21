Grand Theft Auto VI is now playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting owners of older Xbox One consoles join one of the biggest game launches in history without buying new hardware. But the service comes with several important limitations.

Rockstar Games confirmed the cloud option on Nov. 10, when it opened pre-loading for the game. The service went live alongside the game's launch at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 19.

What Rockstar announced

The game is available via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, "utilizing XBOX Series S graphics settings," Rockstar said in a press release, according to Digital Trends.

The studio also said the game will fully support Remote Play on PlayStation and Xbox, allowing players to stream from their own consoles to other devices.

The catches

There are several limits players should know before trying the cloud version.

Consoles only. Cloud streaming of GTA VI is available only on Xbox consoles. It is not available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on phones, PCs, web browsers or smart TVs.

Lower graphics. Cloud-streamed games run using Xbox Series S settings, so the resolution is lower than playing the game locally on an Xbox Series X.

You still need to buy the game. Access to the cloud version requires a separate purchase of GTA VI. Players without Game Pass can use Microsoft's new paid options for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Internet speed matters. Streaming requires a fast, stable internet connection. A weak connection can cause lag or reduced image quality.

Not a native Xbox One version. The game runs on remote servers, and the Xbox One only receives the stream.

No exclusive deal

In October, The Verge reported that Xbox had secured exclusive streaming rights for the game. Microsoft later pushed back on that report.

Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball said the game "will not be streaming exclusively or to PC," according to God is a Geek.

Why it matters

The cloud option widens the game's potential audience. GTA VI was built only for current-generation consoles, which left millions of Xbox One owners without a way to play.

It also gives players a way to try the game without waiting for the roughly 212-gigabyte download to finish.

For Microsoft, the launch is a major test of its cloud gaming service, which has expanded beyond Game Pass subscribers with new paid access options.

What about PC?

There is still no PC version of GTA VI, and Rockstar has not announced a date. Historically, Rockstar has released PC versions of its biggest games months or years after their console launches.

A record-setting release

The game launched to near-universal acclaim, holding a 99 score on Metacritic and tying the site's all-time record.

Microsoft has also said it plans to add other Rockstar titles, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, to Xbox Cloud Gaming in the coming months.