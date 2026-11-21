Elon Musk's suggestion that his companies could challenge Amazon is drawing fresh attention online, with social media users already pitching names for a store that does not yet exist.

The idea goes back to a post Musk wrote on X on Oct. 15, after a user complained that Amazon was blocking Grok-powered AI shopping bots from placing orders.

"Maybe we should start a competitor to Amazon," Musk wrote.

The remark has since been widely shared and discussed, including in a recent report by Chinese tech outlet 36Kr. Musk has not announced a company, product, launch date or any formal plan to enter online retail.

How it started

The exchange began when an X user said Amazon was stopping Grok bots, AI agents that can search for products and buy them on a user's behalf, from completing orders on its site.

The user said one of their Grok bots handled their Amazon returns, asked whether others would switch stores for their bots, and urged Musk to act. "Elon, I think it's time for an X Shop?" the user wrote, according to IBTimes UK.

Musk first suggested that people direct their bots to buy from other retailers. He then quote-posted the user with his suggestion of an Amazon competitor.

Netizens pitch names

The post quickly prompted a wave of suggestions. "X Shop" became the most popular idea, in line with Musk's habit of using the letter X across his businesses. The same user later suggested "Grokazon," a mix of Grok and Amazon, while others floated variations such as "xshop."

Musk did not endorse any of the names. An X-branded online store already exists, but it sells X and xAI apparel and merchandise, not a broad range of goods.

The fight over AI shoppers

The episode reflects a growing clash between major retailers and AI companies over automated shopping.

Amazon's rules for AI agents require automated systems to identify themselves and stop accessing its services when asked, which can block third-party purchasing tools. Amazon has also reportedly blocked Meta's Muse shopping agent, while building AI shopping tools of its own.

Other retailers have taken a different approach. Walmart and Shopify have moved to work with Meta's shopping agent, showing a split in how retailers are handling the technology.

Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham argued before Musk's post that Amazon's restrictions could open the door to a challenger. He called it "the first opportunity I've seen since Amazon was founded" for a startup to take on the company. Musk shared Graham's post with the comment "Seriously."

Musk has continued to promote Grok's shopping features. On Nov. 1, he said Grok Bot can now research and buy gifts for users. He has also said SpaceX would cover losses if Grok Bot made an error with a purchase or leaked information.

A steep climb

Analysts note that building an Amazon rival would be a huge undertaking. A competitor would need to sign up merchants, build reliable warehouses and delivery networks, and persuade shoppers to change long-standing habits.

Musk's resources are already spread across several large companies, including SpaceX, which absorbed his AI firm xAI earlier this year and went public in June, as well as Tesla and X.

The idea also adds to Musk's long-running rivalry with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The two billionaires already compete in space through SpaceX and Blue Origin and increasingly in artificial intelligence.

No response from the companies

Neither Musk nor Amazon responded to requests for comment from Moneywise about the exchange.

For now, a Musk-run marketplace remains an idea floated in a social media post. Whether it goes any further could depend on how the battle over AI shopping agents plays out in the coming months.