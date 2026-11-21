The world's biggest technology companies are pouring unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence. By the most comparable public measure, five U.S. firms stand out as the heaviest users of and investors in the technology.

Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta told investors in their latest earnings reports that they are on track to spend more than $720 billion combined in 2026 on data centers and other capital projects, according to The New York Times. That is roughly three times what they spent two years ago, and most of it is going to AI.

Oracle, which is building huge data centers for AI customers, rounds out the top five.

1. Amazon

Amazon is the single biggest spender. The company expects 2026 capital spending of about $220 billion, mostly for AI data centers, servers and chips, according to CNBC.

Its Amazon Web Services cloud unit, which rents computing power to AI developers, grew 37% in the latest quarter, its fastest pace in 18 quarters. The heavy spending has pushed Amazon's free cash flow into negative territory on a trailing basis.

2. Alphabet (Google)

Google's parent raised its 2026 spending outlook again in its latest report, to $195 billion to $205 billion. Alphabet has told investors it expects capital spending to rise "significantly" again in 2027.

Google uses AI across search, YouTube and advertising and sells its Gemini models to consumers and businesses. Its cloud business has been among the biggest winners of the AI boom.

3. Microsoft

Microsoft has woven AI into its Office software, Windows and Azure cloud. Its 2026 spending is estimated at around $170 billion to $190 billion. CNBC reported that the company trimmed its forecast in its most recent report, while earlier guidance had pointed to about $190 billion.

Microsoft stands out as the only one of the four largest spenders still generating positive free cash flow, according to The New York Times.

4. Meta Platforms

Facebook's parent expects 2026 capital spending of $135 billion to $145 billion after raising the bottom of its range. Meta uses AI to rank content and target ads across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and it develops its own AI models.

Earlier this year, Meta said a forecast increase reflected "expectations for higher component pricing," as the cost of chips and memory climbed. Unlike Amazon, Microsoft and Google, Meta does not have a public cloud business to rent out its computing power.

5. Oracle

Oracle has transformed itself into a major AI infrastructure provider, building data centers for customers such as OpenAI and Meta. The company expects capital spending of $90 billion to $95 billion in its 2027 fiscal year, up from about $55.7 billion the year before.

Oracle delivered more than 300,000 graphics processors to customers in its latest quarter. Co-CEO Clay Magouyrk said that was "almost three times what we delivered in all of Q4."

Oracle reported $664 billion in contracted future revenue. The company plans to raise about $40 billion through debt and equity to help pay for the build-out.

Investor worries

The scale of spending has unsettled some investors, especially as AI stocks have sold off sharply this month. Several of the companies now have negative free cash flow, and analysts are watching closely to see whether AI revenue grows fast enough to justify the investment.

Markets have rewarded companies that show clear AI revenue, such as cloud growth, while punishing those whose payoff looks further away.

Beyond Big Tech

Outside the technology sector, banks, retailers and manufacturers are also deploying AI widely. Their spending is far smaller than that of the cloud giants, which supply much of the computing power those companies use.