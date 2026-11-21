Artificial intelligence has been blamed for more U.S. job cuts in 2026 than in any previous year. But there is still no official count of how many computer programmers have lost their jobs to AI, and the data that does exist paints a more complicated picture than the headlines suggest.

No government agency tracks job losses caused specifically by AI. The closest measure comes from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which records the reasons employers give when they announce layoffs.

Through October, U.S. employers cited AI in 121,401 announced job cuts, more than double the 54,836 they attributed to AI in all of 2025, according to Challenger. That was about 20% of the 617,189 total cuts announced through October.

Those figures cover all industries, not just programmers. They are also based on employers' stated reasons for planned cuts, not verified job losses.

Tech hit hardest

The technology sector, where most programmers work, has borne the brunt of 2026 layoffs. Tech companies announced 171,501 job cuts through October, up 21% from a year earlier and more than any other industry, according to Challenger.

AI's role as a stated reason peaked in late spring. Employers cited AI in a record 38,579 cuts in May, about 40% of that month's total. By October, that number had fallen to just 1,265, the lowest monthly count of the year. Market and economic conditions have since overtaken AI as the top reason for 2026 cuts.

Andy Challenger, the firm's chief revenue officer, has said budgets are shifting even where AI is not directly doing the work. "Regardless of whether individual jobs are being replaced by AI, the money for those roles is," he said in April, according to CBS News.

Young programmers feel it most

The clearest sign of AI's impact on programming shows up among younger workers. Employment of software developers ages 22 to 25 has fallen about 20% since 2024, according to Stanford research.

Research from Anthropic released in March found that computer programmers had the highest "observed exposure" to AI of any occupation, with about 75% of their tasks covered by real-world AI usage.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment of computer programmers, a specific occupation focused on writing code to specifications, will decline 7% between 2025 and 2035. The agency cites automation, including AI, among the reasons.

That category differs from software developers, who design systems and own projects. Federal forecasters expect that broader group to keep growing.

Hiring is recovering

Despite the cuts, demand for software workers appears to be rebounding.

Indeed's index of U.S. software development job postings stood at 78.1 in October, still far below its 2022 peak of 233.8 but up from a low of 61.1 in May 2025. Job-tracking firm Extern counted roughly 174,000 live "software engineer" postings in October, up from about 139,000 in July.

A new report from Indeed and Glassdoor found little evidence of AI eliminating jobs on a large scale. It noted that postings are rising in AI-exposed fields such as software development.

The report also found that senior-level postings have risen 19% since January 2022, while entry-level postings have fallen about 4%. That points to a shift in which experienced developers remain in demand while new graduates face a tougher market.

The bottom line

How many programmer jobs has AI replaced in the U.S. this year? The honest answer is that nobody knows precisely.

What the data shows is that employers have cited AI in more than 120,000 announced cuts across all industries this year, that tech is the hardest-hit sector, and that entry-level coders face the biggest squeeze. At the same time, demand for experienced developers is recovering.

Economists say many companies are using AI to slow hiring rather than to carry out mass firings. That effect is harder to measure but may matter more for programmers over the long run.