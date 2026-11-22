"Grand Theft Auto VI" launched worldwide on Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It isn't on sale everywhere, though. Months of viral claims that it had been "banned in eight countries" have also confused players about where it can be bought.

Store listings and regulators' records show the game is on sale in most of the world. It can't be bought in a handful of countries. Only one government has an actual ban covering it.

Where the "eight countries" claim came from

The confusion began when preorders opened in June. PlayStation's offer of a free month of GTA+, Rockstar's online subscription service, said it applied to all PlayStation country stores, "excluding Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Russian Federation, Taiwan."

That list described who could get the promotion, not where the game was banned. Taiwan shows the difference: it was on the exclusion list but sells the game.

Where the game is available

GTA 6 is on sale across North America, Europe and much of Asia. In Canada, it sells for CA$109.99 for the standard edition. In Australia, it costs AU$129.95, and adult accounts must verify their age to add R18+ games. Australia's rules are about age checks, not a ban. Age-assurance rules for R18+ online games took effect in March 2026, and offline single-player play is exempt.

The game is also on sale in India, Turkey, Belgium and Indonesia, none of which has a ban.

Thailand was once a concern because of history. A 2008 order banned distribution of GTA IV after a killing in Bangkok was linked to that game. That order doesn't block this release, and GTA 6 sells there with an 18+ rating.

Saudi Arabia and UAE: a return to the Gulf

Two big Middle East markets that were long closed to the series are now open. GTA 6 sells in Saudi Arabia with a 21+ rating from the country's media regulator and in the United Arab Emirates with a 21+ rating from its regulator. GTA V launched in both countries in July 2025 with a 21+ rating after about 12 years of being unavailable, and GTA 6 has the same rating.

Where you can't buy it

In five Gulf and Levant markets, the game can't be bought through local stores. In Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Lebanon, PlayStation pages showed no purchase option. No regulator decision has been published. Bahrain's PlayStation page simply says the game is "Not available for purchase."

In Russia, the reason is commercial, not legal. There has been no Russian PlayStation storefront since Sony suspended PlayStation Store operations in March 2022, and there is no Russian ruling on GTA 6.

Some Russian groups have still pushed for limits. A representative of the World Russian People's Council named Ivanov called for either a ban or a modified version. "We need to either impose strict legal restrictions on the distribution of such games in Russia or require publishers to release special versions for our market, cleared of immoral content," he said.

China is unavailable because of its approval process. Imported games need approval from the National Press and Publication Administration, and GTA 6 doesn't have it. No ban notice exists. China has never had an official GTA launch.

No PlayStation store page could be found in Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan or Iran, though no ban was found in those countries either.

The only confirmed ban

Only Tajikistan has a confirmed government ban. Its Interior Ministry banned the GTA series in November 2024 and announced raids on gaming centers. No reversal has been published.

What it means for players

For most players around the world, buying GTA 6 is simple. On PlayStation and Xbox, the game is available in most major markets at local prices. In the U.S., Rockstar opened preorders at $79.99.

The game is console-only for now. Rockstar hasn't announced a PC version, so PC players in every country are still waiting.

Players in markets where the game can't be bought should be careful about workarounds such as foreign accounts or gray-market codes. These can break platform terms of service and put accounts at risk. Rules on regional accounts vary, and players should check the terms for their console and country.