Small-cap stocks rose modestly in early trading Thursday but lagged well behind large technology companies, as investors focused on Anthropic's record IPO and weighed the risk of another Federal Reserve rate increase.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.44 points, or 0.46%, to 2,714.31 shortly after the open. By contrast, the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.78%, the S&P 500 rose 1.05%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.44%.

Big tech leads, small caps lag

Thursday's rally was led by AI stocks ahead of Anthropic's Nasdaq debut. The maker of the Claude AI models priced its IPO at $83 a share, above expectations, raising about $81.3 billion in the largest IPO ever.

The enthusiasm mostly benefited large technology and AI infrastructure companies, which make up a large share of the Nasdaq and S&P 500. The Russell 2000 has less exposure to the biggest AI names and is weighted more toward regional banks, industrial firms, health care and consumer companies.

Rate worries weigh on smaller firms

The Federal Reserve's outlook is a key concern for small caps. Minutes from the central bank's October meeting kept further rate increases on the table, and futures markets point to a high probability of a hike in December.

Smaller companies are often more sensitive to interest rates because they rely more on borrowing, often at floating rates, so higher rates raise their costs more directly. They also tend to depend more on the U.S. economy, making them vulnerable to signs of slowing growth.

Some small-cap names rally

Some smaller and mid-sized technology companies posted big gains. Ambarella, a chip designer with a market value of about $2.4 billion, jumped more than 9% on takeover speculation. AST SpaceMobile, valued at about $7.7 billion, rose 10%.

The gains show that investors are still willing to take on risk in parts of the small-cap market, especially in companies linked to AI and other growth themes.

Consumer signals

Investors also looked at Walmart's results for clues on consumer health. The retailer reported comparable sales growth of 2.9% and raised its full-year outlook, saying shoppers across income levels are looking for value as prices rise.

Many small-cap companies depend on U.S. consumer spending, so signs of steady demand can support the group, even as inflation and higher borrowing costs strain household budgets.

Outlook

Small caps have struggled to keep pace with large-cap tech stocks for much of the year, as investors have favored companies with strong balance sheets and direct exposure to AI.

Analysts say a sustained small-cap rally would likely need clearer signs that the Fed is close to the end of its tightening cycle, or evidence that the economy is strong enough to support earnings growth for smaller businesses.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.