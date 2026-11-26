NEW YORK — "Grand Theft Auto VI" brought in $3.79 billion on its first day, according to Rockstar Games, setting a record for any entertainment launch and far surpassing the previous game in the blockbuster series.

The game generated a record $3.79 billion in first-day retail sales, maker Rockstar Games said Friday, underscoring the enormous demand for the first new installment in the blockbuster series in 13 years. The figure was based on company estimates through the end of launch day.

'Incredibly humbled'

Rockstar's founder thanked players. "We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world," said Sam Houser, president and founder.

The company called it historic. Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive said the total sets "a new record for entertainment across any medium" and makes the game "the biggest entertainment launch in history."

Preorders set records

Demand built for months before release. Rockstar said it sold 32.5 million units before release, a record across platforms. The PlayStation blog said GTA VI was the most preordered game in the history of the PlayStation Store. PlayStation and Rockstar let players preload the game nine days early.

Outside estimates

An independent tracker gave a lower figure. Market research firm Sensor Tower estimated the game had generated $2.36 billion in revenue on approximately 24.6 million units sold. The gap likely reflects different methods and timing.

Bigger than Hollywood

The total is enormous by any standard. On its first day, "GTA 6" made roughly as much as James Cameron's last two "Avatar" movies, "The Way of Water" and "Fire and Ash," have grossed combined.

Dwarfing GTA V

The launch far outpaced its predecessor. GTA V, released in 2013, made $1 billion in retail sales in its first three days. Take-Two says it has sold more than 230 million of the franchise's more than 470 million units worldwide.

The price is also higher. The standard edition retails for around $80 in the U.S.

Tech leaders react

The launch drew attention from tech's biggest names. Elon Musk replied with a laughing emoji to a joke from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, capping the first full day of what is now the biggest entertainment launch on record.

Investors want more

Wall Street's response was muted. Take-Two shares slipped as Wall Street looks to what comes next. Investors are focused on how long sales hold up and how much the game's online mode will earn over time.

The long game

The real test is the years ahead. Its reported $3.79 billion in first-day retail sales demonstrates the scale of initial demand, but lifetime sales depend on how consistently a game attracts new buyers over several years. Beating GTA V's lifetime total will take sustained popularity well beyond launch week.