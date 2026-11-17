SEOUL, South Korea — Chocolate lettuce, chocolate pickles and a brownie where the beef should be. Burger King is about to sell what may be the strangest Whopper in the chain's history.

The company announced Tuesday that it will launch the "Chocolate Whopper," a version of its signature burger rebuilt entirely from chocolate and dessert ingredients. The burger debuts Thursday and will be sold only at Flameground, Burger King's first global flagship store, in Seoul's Seongsu-dong neighborhood.

A Whopper in shape only

From the outside, the Chocolate Whopper looks much like the classic burger. Inside, every component has been swapped for a sweet counterpart.

A brownie patty sits between chocolate buns. The tomato and onion found in a standard Whopper have been replaced with tomato jelly and onion jelly, while the lettuce and pickles are made of chocolate.

Nutella, cream cheese mousse and raspberry sauce complete the dessert.

The result is designed to mimic the familiar layers of the Whopper while turning the meal into a dessert.

Limited daily supply

Each Chocolate Whopper is assembled by hand when ordered. A limited number will go on sale each day at 11 a.m., starting Thursday, and sales will end once the day's stock runs out.

The burger costs 9,800 won, or about $7.

Burger King has not said how many burgers will be available each day or how long the item will remain on the menu.

Born as an April Fools' joke

The Chocolate Whopper started out as a prank. According to a Burger King official, the company first created it as a fictional product for an April Fools' Day concept eight years ago.

Now, the official said, the company is bringing that imaginary menu item to life.

The official described Flameground as a place where Burger King can experiment with new possibilities while staying true to the essence of its flame-grilled burgers. The company plans to keep offering experiences that are available only at the flagship, the official added.

Burger King has a long history of April Fools' marketing, often teasing outlandish products that never reach customers. Turning one of those jokes into a real menu item shows how the chain is using its Seoul flagship to try ideas that would be unlikely at regular restaurants.

Not the first chocolate Whopper, but the sweetest

Burger King has flirted with chocolate before. In 2021, it sold a chocolate Whopper in Singapore that drizzled chocolate sauce over a beef patty. In 2023, Burger King in Thailand teamed up with Hershey's for a chocolate Whopper that sandwiched its regular patties between chocolate buns.

Those versions kept the meat. The Seoul version removes it entirely, making it a true dessert rather than a sweet-and-savory burger.

Inside Flameground

Flameground opened to the public in September as Burger King's first global flagship. The store is designed to showcase the brand's 70-year history of flame-grilled burgers through its space, menu and dining experiences.

Besides the Chocolate Whopper, it offers three signature burgers not sold at regular Burger King restaurants: the K-Cube Galbi Burger, the Memphis BBQ Burger and the Philly Cheesesteak.

The flagship also features "The Gastro," a reservation-only dining experience that reinterprets the Whopper as a multicourse meal. Each course focuses on a different ingredient of the burger, served with a Korean twist.

The store is run by BKR, the operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons in South Korea. When Flameground opened, BKR CEO Lee Dong-hyung described it as an experiment aimed at extending Burger King's signature flame-grilled flavor beyond the menu to include space and dining experiences.

Seongsu's pop-up culture

Seongsu-dong, a former industrial district in eastern Seoul, has become one of the city's most popular areas for young shoppers. Its old factories and warehouses now host cafes, fashion boutiques and a steady stream of pop-up stores.

Brands frequently use the neighborhood to launch limited-edition products and events designed to attract visitors and spread on social media. An item like the Chocolate Whopper, with its chocolate pickles and jelly vegetables, seems built for that kind of attention.

Exam day launch

The Chocolate Whopper's debut falls on the same day as South Korea's national college entrance exam, the College Scholastic Ability Test, which hundreds of thousands of students take on Thursday.

Retailers often roll out special products around the exam. Convenience stores, for example, sell sticky rice cakes and other treats that are traditionally believed to bring luck.

For students and others looking for a sweet reward, a dessert Whopper may offer a new way to celebrate.

What's next

Burger King has said it will continue introducing exclusive menu items and experiences at Flameground.

The company has not said whether the Chocolate Whopper could expand to other stores in South Korea or abroad. For now, anyone hoping to try chocolate pickles on a brownie burger will have to visit Seongsu-dong, and get there early.