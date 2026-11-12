Free Food for Veterans on Veterans Day 2026: Starbucks, IHOP, Applebee's, Wendy's and Dozens More Deals Today

Restaurants across the United States are offering free meals, coffee, desserts and discounts to veterans and active-duty service members today, Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Dozens of national chains are taking part, from breakfast spots and coffee shops to casual-dining restaurants and fast-food burger chains. Most offers require proof of military service, are limited to participating locations and are available only today. Some chains are also handing out vouchers or cards that can be used later.

Here is a roundup of the biggest deals.

Free breakfast and coffee

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses can get a free tall, 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee at participating U.S. stores, in the cafe or at the drive-thru. Cold brew and customizations are not included, and the limit is one per customer per visit.

Veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses can get a free tall, 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee at participating U.S. stores, in the cafe or at the drive-thru. Cold brew and customizations are not included, and the limit is one per customer per visit. IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo. The offer runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants.

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo. The offer runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants. Denny's: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. The deal is dine-in only and requires a valid military ID or DD-214.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. The deal is dine-in only and requires a valid military ID or DD-214. Dunkin': Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free doughnut with a valid military ID when ordering in person.

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free doughnut with a valid military ID when ordering in person. Cracker Barrel: The chain is offering a free Sunrise Pancake Special, according to its official Instagram page.

The chain is offering a free Sunrise Pancake Special, according to its official Instagram page. Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free coffee and a bagel with shmear all day.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free coffee and a bagel with shmear all day. Circle K: Veterans and current service members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with a military ID.

Free lunch and dinner

Applebee's: Veterans and active-duty military can choose a free full-size entree from a special seven-item Veterans Day menu. The choices are a 6-ounce top sirloin, a classic bacon cheeseburger, a chicken tenders platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, an Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne. The offer is dine-in only. Guests also get a $5 card for a future visit. Beverages and gratuity are not included. Applebee's has served 12.7 million free meals on Veterans Day since 2008.

Veterans and active-duty military can choose a free full-size entree from a special seven-item Veterans Day menu. The choices are a 6-ounce top sirloin, a classic bacon cheeseburger, a chicken tenders platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, an Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne. The offer is dine-in only. Guests also get a $5 card for a future visit. Beverages and gratuity are not included. Applebee's has served 12.7 million free meals on Veterans Day since 2008. Chili's: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a select Veterans Day menu at participating locations. The offer is dine-in only and requires ID.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a select Veterans Day menu at participating locations. The offer is dine-in only and requires ID. Olive Garden: Veterans and current service members who dine in can get a free entree from a special menu. Proof of service is required.

Veterans and current service members who dine in can get a free entree from a special menu. Proof of service is required. Texas Roadhouse: The steakhouse chain is handing out free meal vouchers to veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vouchers can be redeemed in the restaurant or for carry-out and are valid through May 31, 2027. Proof of service is required.

The steakhouse chain is handing out free meal vouchers to veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vouchers can be redeemed in the restaurant or for carry-out and are valid through May 31, 2027. Proof of service is required. Golden Corral: The buffet chain is hosting its Military Appreciation Night from 4 p.m. until close, offering a free "Thank You" dinner to veterans, active-duty military, reservists and National Guard members. The offer is dine-in only.

The buffet chain is hosting its Military Appreciation Night from 4 p.m. until close, offering a free "Thank You" dinner to veterans, active-duty military, reservists and National Guard members. The offer is dine-in only. Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Shrimp & Chips meal. The offer is dine-in only and requires ID.

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Shrimp & Chips meal. The offer is dine-in only and requires ID. Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries. The offer is dine-in only.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries. The offer is dine-in only. Outback Steakhouse: Veterans can get a free Bloomin' Onion and a soft drink, along with an offer for a return visit.

Veterans can get a free Bloomin' Onion and a soft drink, along with an offer for a return visit. Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu. The offer is dine-in only and requires ID.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu. The offer is dine-in only and requires ID. Buffalo Wild Wings: The chain is offering 10 free boneless wings and fries.

The chain is offering 10 free boneless wings and fries. TGI Fridays, Hooters and Twin Peaks are also offering free meals or entrees from select menus.

Free burgers and fast food

Wendy's: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Dave's Single all day.

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Dave's Single all day. In-N-Out Burger: Veterans, active-duty military, reservists and National Guard members can get a free burger, fries and drink.

Veterans, active-duty military, reservists and National Guard members can get a free burger, fries and drink. Shake Shack: The chain is offering a free single ShackBurger.

The chain is offering a free single ShackBurger. Smashburger: Veterans can get a free All-American Smashburger at participating locations with ID.

Veterans can get a free All-American Smashburger at participating locations with ID. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active-duty military get a free combo meal card with no purchase required. The card can be redeemed through Nov. 25.

Veterans and active-duty military get a free combo meal card with no purchase required. The card can be redeemed through Nov. 25. Blaze Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free one-topping pizza at participating locations.

What about McDonald's and Waffle House?

McDonald's does not have a national Veterans Day offer. Because most of its roughly 13,500 U.S. restaurants are run by independent franchise owners, deals vary by location. Many franchise groups offer free breakfast or a free meal to veterans with a military ID, and some say their offers are valid only for dine-in or drive-thru orders, not through the app. Veterans should check with their local restaurant.

A nationwide Waffle House Veterans Day offer for 2026 could not be confirmed. Veterans are encouraged to ask at their nearest location.

How to claim Veterans Day deals

Most restaurants require proof of military service. Commonly accepted forms include:

a military ID card

a Veterans Health Identification Card

a Veteran ID Card

a DD-214 discharge form

a driver's license with a veteran designation.

Some locations also accept photos of service members in uniform or wearing military gear.

Many offers are dine-in only and do not apply to online, app or delivery orders. Most also exclude drinks, tips and taxes. Because participation and hours vary, veterans should call ahead or check the restaurant's website.

Restaurants often get busy on Veterans Day, especially at lunch. Some chains that offer vouchers, such as Texas Roadhouse and Freddy's, give veterans the option to enjoy their free meal on a less crowded day.

Beyond restaurants

Many retailers, theme parks, barbershops and car washes are also offering free services or discounts today. National parks are waiving entrance fees for all visitors on Veterans Day. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs maintains an official list of businesses offering Veterans Day discounts.

Veterans Day honors everyone who has served in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on Nov. 11 each year to mark the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.