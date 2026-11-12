When Is Veterans Day 2026? It's Today: Are Banks, Post Offices and the Stock Market Open or Closed Nov. 11

WASHINGTON — Veterans Day 2026 is today, Wednesday, Nov. 11. Americans are searching for whether banks, post offices, schools and financial markets are open as the nation pauses to honor the millions of men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Veterans Day is one of 11 federal holidays on the Office of Personnel Management's 2026 calendar. That means nonessential federal government offices are closed and federal employees have a paid day off. Unlike holidays tied to a day of the week, Veterans Day is always observed on Nov. 11. Because it falls on a Wednesday this year, there is no long weekend, and closures apply to today only.

Here is what is open and closed.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Most banks are closed today. Banks generally follow the Federal Reserve's holiday schedule, and the Fed lists Veterans Day as a holiday.

Major banks closed Wednesday include:

JPMorgan Chase

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

Citibank

Capital One

PNC Bank

TD Bank

Truist

M&T Bank

Santander

HSBC

ATMs and online and mobile banking remain available. However, deposits, transfers and other transactions started today may not be processed until Thursday. Bank of America notes on its website that the holiday may affect processing times for some transactions. Some smaller banks and credit unions may keep branches open, so customers should check with their bank directly.

Is the stock market open today?

Yes. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are open for regular trading from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. Veterans Day is not among the holidays observed by U.S. stock exchanges, even though they close for holidays such as Labor Day and Juneteenth.

The bond market is closed for the day, in line with the recommendation of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. Stock markets abroad, including in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, operate normally because Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday.

Is the post office open? Is there mail delivery?

No. U.S. Postal Service offices are closed Wednesday, and there is no regular mail delivery, caller service or P.O. Box service. Normal operations resume Thursday, Nov. 12.

Customers can still buy stamps and order supplies on the Postal Service's website. Self-service kiosks in select post office lobbies remain available for printing postage, buying stamps, weighing packages and tracking items.

Are UPS and FedEx open?

Private shipping companies are operating. UPS is making deliveries, although it says SurePost and Mail Innovations shipments will need an extra business day in transit because those services rely partly on the Postal Service. FedEx Office locations are open, while some FedEx shipping services are running on a modified schedule.

Are schools closed on Veterans Day?

It depends on where you live. Many public school districts close for Veterans Day, but others hold classes. Some schools mark the day with assemblies or lessons on military service instead. Parents should check their local district's calendar. Many colleges and universities also remain open.

Are government offices open?

Federal offices and federal courts are closed. Many state, county and city offices also close, though policies vary by state and locality. Departments of motor vehicles in many states are closed, so residents should confirm before visiting.

Are stores and restaurants open?

Most private businesses are open, because they decide for themselves whether to close. Target and Walmart are open during regular business hours, company spokespeople confirmed to CBS News. Costco and Kroger stores are also open, along with most other major retailers, grocery chains and restaurants. Hours can vary by location.

Many businesses offer free meals, discounts and other deals for veterans and active-duty service members today, usually with proof of service.

Are national parks free?

Yes. Veterans Day is one of the fee-free days at national parks, so entrance fees are waived at sites that normally charge them.

Ceremonies across the country

The main national commemoration takes place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The 73rd annual National Veterans Day Observance begins at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Amphitheater, preceded by a musical prelude at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Coast Guard Band and the Air Force Singing Sergeants. A formal wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier follows.

In Washington, the Bells of Peace ceremony is held at 11 a.m. at the National World War I Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue. Wreath-laying ceremonies are also scheduled at the Korean War Veterans Memorial and other sites. A reading of names will take place at the African American Civil War Memorial. The National Veterans Day Parade was held Sunday, Nov. 8, on Constitution Avenue.

Communities nationwide are also holding parades, memorial services and moments of silence.

Why Veterans Day is on Nov. 11

Veterans Day traces its roots to the armistice that ended fighting in World War I. It took effect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919 and became a federal holiday in 1938.

In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars. Under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, the holiday briefly moved to a Monday in October starting in 1971. After public objection, it was restored to Nov. 11 in 1978, where it has remained.

Veterans Day is often confused with Memorial Day. Memorial Day, observed in late May, honors service members who died in military service. Veterans Day honors everyone who has served in the U.S. military, living or dead.

When does everything reopen?

Banks, post offices and federal government offices reopen Thursday, Nov. 12. The next federal holiday is Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 26. The stock market and the Postal Service will both close that day.