Dow Jones Climbs 260 Points to 52475 in Early Trading After Friday Sell-Off

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.04 points, or 0.50 percent, to 52,475.20 in early trading Monday, rebounding from a sharp decline at the end of last week.

The blue-chip index had closed Friday at 52,215.16, down 652.82 points, or 1.23 percent. That session marked the end of a mixed week in which the Dow posted a modest weekly gain while the broader market faced pressure from technology shares and other factors.

Monday's early advance followed futures that pointed higher overnight. Trading volume remained moderate as the session developed, with investors assessing a calendar that includes corporate earnings reports and a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

Friday's losses were broad, with most Dow components ending lower. Energy shares provided some support as oil prices rose amid concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. Telecommunications stocks declined after reports involving potential competition in wireless services. American Express shares fell after the company raised its profit outlook while announcing workforce reductions.

For the week ending Friday, the Dow rose 0.4 percent, its third consecutive weekly advance. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7 percent over the same period. Technology shares, which had driven much of the market's earlier gains, faced scrutiny over capital spending plans tied to artificial intelligence.

The Dow's 52-week range stands between roughly 45,057 and 54,744. The index remains well above its lows from earlier in the year, though it sits below the record levels reached in August.

Market participants are watching upcoming earnings from large companies for signals on consumer demand, corporate investment and the outlook for interest rates. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting, with policymakers expected to leave rates unchanged following an earlier increase.

Asian markets showed mixed performance overnight, while European indexes traded lower in early action. Oil prices remained elevated, continuing to influence energy-related components of the Dow.

The index's price-weighted construction means higher-priced stocks can have an outsized effect on daily moves. Recent sessions have highlighted differences in performance across sectors, with industrials and energy sometimes diverging from technology and consumer names.

Monday's early gains reflected a partial recovery from Friday's drop rather than a broad shift in sentiment. Full-session results will depend on economic data, company reports and any comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The Dow closed Friday with 24 of its 30 components lower. Monday's early trading showed a more balanced mix of advances and declines as the session progressed.

Investors continue to weigh the pace of corporate earnings growth against the potential for higher borrowing costs. Several major companies are due to report results this week, including names in the industrial, consumer and financial sectors.

The market's reaction to those reports, along with any signals from the Federal Reserve, is expected to shape trading over the coming days. Friday's decline was the largest single-day drop for the Dow in recent sessions, though it remained within the range seen over the past month.

Early Monday trading left the index higher but still below levels recorded earlier in the week. The 260-point gain recovered part of Friday's loss while leaving the broader weekly context intact.

No major economic releases were scheduled for Monday morning. Attention remained on the earnings calendar and the central bank's upcoming deliberations.