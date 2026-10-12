Are Target and Starbucks Open Today? What's Open and Closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day 2026

NEW YORK — Shoppers and coffee drinkers can go about their day as usual on Monday. Target and Starbucks are open on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day, along with most major retailers, grocery stores and restaurants across the United States.

But the holiday, which falls on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, does bring closures for many government offices, most banks and the U.S. Postal Service. Here's a guide to what's open and what's closed.

Is Target open today?

Yes. Target stores are open on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day. Hours may vary by location, so shoppers are encouraged to check with their local store before heading out.

Is Starbucks open today?

Yes. Starbucks locations are open Monday, along with other major restaurant chains such as McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Chili's. Individual locations may set their own hours, so customers should check the Starbucks app or store listings for their nearest cafe.

What other stores are open?

Most major retailers are operating on Monday. Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club and T.J. Maxx are expected to be open.

Grocery shopping should be largely unaffected. Chains including Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Aldi, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are open, though some locations may operate on adjusted schedules.

Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are also generally open, although individual pharmacy counters may keep different hours than the main store.

Shopping malls and most retail centers are open as well.

Is the post office open?

No. The U.S. Postal Service is closed for the federal holiday. There is no regular mail delivery Monday, and post office retail counters are closed.

Customers who need to ship packages can turn to private carriers. UPS and FedEx locations are open, and both companies are providing pickup and delivery services. UPS has said some services, such as UPS Ground Saver, may require an additional day in transit because of the Postal Service closure.

Are banks open?

Most banks are closed Monday because the Federal Reserve observes the holiday.

Major banks closed for the day include Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, Citizens Bank, M&T Bank, PNC Bank, Truist, Santander and Wells Fargo.

Chase and TD Bank are among the few major chains planning to keep branches open.

ATMs, online banking and mobile banking apps remain available. However, transactions such as transfers and deposits made on Monday may not be processed until Tuesday, when the Federal Reserve resumes normal operations.

Is the stock market open?

Yes. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are open for regular trading on Monday, as U.S. stock markets do not close for Columbus Day.

The U.S. bond market, however, is closed, following the recommendation of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Are government offices closed?

Columbus Day is one of 11 federal holidays recognized by the U.S. government, so non-essential federal offices are closed, along with federal courts.

State and local government closures vary depending on whether a state or city recognizes the holiday. In many areas, state offices, courts, motor vehicle departments and some libraries are closed. Residents should check with their local government for specific schedules.

What about schools?

School schedules vary widely by district. Some school systems close for Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, while others hold classes as normal. Families should check with their local school district.

What about trash collection and public transit?

Trash and recycling pickup and public transportation schedules depend on local governments and transit agencies. Some cities may delay trash collection by a day or run transit on a holiday or weekend schedule. Residents should check local announcements.

Why are there two holidays on the same day?

The second Monday in October has long been observed as Columbus Day, marking Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas in 1492. Columbus Day was first proclaimed as a national holiday in 1934, during the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In recent decades, a growing number of states and cities have chosen to recognize the day as Indigenous Peoples' Day, honoring Native Americans and acknowledging the violence and displacement that followed European colonization.

In 2021, then-President Joe Biden became the first president to issue a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day, on the same date as Columbus Day.

Today, some states and cities observe Columbus Day, others observe Indigenous Peoples' Day, and some recognize both. More than 200 U.S. cities have renamed or replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day. Columbus Day remains the official federal holiday.

Bottom line

For most shoppers, Monday will feel like a normal day. Stores including Target and Walmart, grocery chains and restaurants like Starbucks are open. The biggest disruptions are at post offices, which are closed with no regular mail delivery, and at most bank branches, which are closed for the holiday.

As always, hours can vary by location, so it's a good idea to check with individual stores or businesses before heading out.