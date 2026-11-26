LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan are settling into life in Britain three months after moving back from California. They are living as private citizens rather than working members of the royal family, a role The New York Times described this week as "nonroyal royals."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Britain in August, more than six years after leaving California-bound in 2020. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are now enrolled in British schools.

Not a return to royal duties

The move is not a return to royal life. Harry and Meghan remain private citizens and non-working royals. They do not carry out official duties, receive public funds or stand in for Prince William and Kate.

King Charles III has confirmed that status. Meghan recently shared the first footage of the family's life since moving back to the U.K. on Instagram, as the king confirmed the couple's status as private citizens.

The family has kept homes elsewhere too. They are reportedly setting up a private, non-royal base in Britain while keeping their homes in California and Portugal.

First Christmas back

The family plans to spend the holidays in England. Harry has confirmed that he and Meghan will celebrate Christmas in the U.K. this year with Archie and Lilibet. They are expected to celebrate at their new home in the Cotswolds, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is also expected to join them.

Harry has spoken positively about the move. He has said it was "great" to return, that he was "ready to serve" and that his children are "happy in school," according to reports compiled by Reality Tea.

How it began

The plan became public in August. ABC News confirmed on Aug. 19 that the couple planned to move back to the U.K. with their two children. The king was told of the plans a few days before the news broke and is said to welcome the chance to see more of the Sussex family, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The move brought up long-running questions. ABC News royal contributors said it raised questions about the couple's relationship with the royal family, their security in the U.K. and what might be happening behind palace doors.

Speculation and skepticism

The couple's return has drawn heavy tabloid coverage, much of it based on unnamed sources. Some commentators have predicted they could leave again within months. The couple has not announced any such plans.

Questions remain about relations with Prince William, Harry's brother and the heir to the throne. Neither side has publicly addressed the state of their relationship since the move.

Background

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in January 2020. At the time, they said they intended "to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her majesty the queen."

They later moved to California. Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, along with Harry's memoir "Spare," deepened tensions with the royal family.

Their return comes in a busy year for the monarchy. The family has said little publicly about how the couple will fit into royal life going forward.